The Best Holiday Concerts In Denver

As the holidays get closer, there are number of concerts embracing the spirit of the season. There are Irish-themed Christmas shows, a cappella from Kantorei and FACE Vocal Band, a country night with Phil Vassar and Lonestar, the roots and rockabilly of Jinx Jones and Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene, and a few shows that pay homage to A Charlie Brown Christmas. Here's our roundup of holiday concerts:

A Kantorei Christmas

Thursday, December 12, 7 p.m.,

Lone Tree Arts Center

$28-$42

A cappella choral group Kantorei returns to the Lone Tree Arts Center for the group's annual holiday concert.

Kerry Pastine & The Crime Scene

Thursday, December 12, 8 p.m.

Soiled Dove Underground

$15-$18

The roots-rock group plays tunes from its album A Crime Scene Christmas!

A Colorado Christmas

Friday, December 13, 7:30 p.m; Saturday, December 14, 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Sunday, December 15, 1 p.m.

Boettcher Concert Hall

$15-$89

The Colorado Symphony offers up festive seasonal favorites, including "’Twas the Night Before Christmas," narrated from stage by Denver vocalist Devin DeSantis.

An Irish Christmas in America

December 13 to 14, 7:30 p.m.

Soiled Dove Underground

$30

This evening includes top Irish music, song and dance in an engaging performance rich in history, humor and boundless energy.

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

Friday, December 13, and Saturday, December 14, 8 p.m.

$46.50-$89.50

Mission Ballroom

Nathaniel Rateliff plays his tenth annual holiday show, this one with the Night Sweats. The great Mavis Staples opens.

Denver Brass 24th Annual Holiday BrassFest

Saturday, December 14, noon

The Galleria at the Denver Performing Arts Complex

Free

Denver Brass and other brass players — more than 100 people of all ages and levels of expertise — will rehearse at 10:30 a.m. and present a free holiday concert under the glass of the Galleria at noon.

Phil Vassar & Lonestar

Sunday, December 15, 8 p.m.

Paramount Theatre

$39.50-$69.50

The country acts bring its Holiday & Hits Tour to Denver.

A Swingin' Holiday Songbook

Tuesday, December 17, and Wednesday, December 18, 6:30 p.m.

Nocturne

$22

Including music from Vince Guaraldi's A Charlie Brown Christmas and beyond, these two nights of swinging holiday standards were organized by Drew Morell and Scott Mattson.

An Irish Christmas

Wednesday, December 18, 7 p.m.

Paramount Theatre

$39.50-$69.50

Take a journey through Christmas in Ireland, with dancing, singing and traditional Irish music celebrating the international spirit of the holiday season.

Holidays With the 5 Browns

Thursday, December 19, 7:30 p.m.

Newman Center for the Performing Arts

$29 and up

Five Steinway pianos fill the stage as the celebrated quintet of piano-playing siblings perform holiday music from Bach, The Nutcracker, A Charlie Brown Christmas and Leroy Anderson.

Colorado Hardcore Holiday Party and Toy Drive

Saturday, December 21, 7 p.m.

Marquis Theater

$10-$15

The lineup for this shindig includes Remain and Sustain, the Burial Plot, Fox Lake, Mindz Eye, Mouth for War and Peacemaker.

FACE Holiday Show

Saturday, December 21, 7:30 p.m.

Paramount Theatre

$20-$45

The Boulder all-vocal rock band performs holiday favorites.

Klezfest

Saturday, December 21, 6 and 9 p.m.

Mercury Cafe

$25

The ninth annual event has two sets this year. The 6 p.m. show includes Rabbi Joe Black, Steve Brodsky and Cantor Elizabeth Sacks, followed by Hal Aqua and the Lost Tribe. The 9 p.m. show spotlights Hal Aqua and the Lost Tribe and Hadgaba.

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage

Sunday, December 22, 2:30 & 6 p.m.

Paramount Theatre

$29.95-$49.95

Adapted from Charles M. Schulz’s timeless story with the music of Vince Guaraldi, A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage is a present the whole family can enjoy.

Jinx Jones’s Rockabilly Christmas Show

Sunday, December 22, 7:30 p.m.

Oriental Theater

$15

A longtime Denver music fixture who now lives in San Francisco, Jones is a master rockabilly guitarist who's worked with En Vogue, Roy Buchanan and Chuck Berry. Coop & the Chicken Pluckers open.

A Charlie Brown Christmas with the Annie Booth Trio ft. Max Wellman

Sunday, December 22, 4:30 and 7 p.m.; Monday, December 23, 11:30 a.m., 6 and 8:30 p.m.; Tuesday, December 24, 11:30 a.m., 4:30 and 7 p.m.

Dazzle

$10-$20

Now in its sixth year at Dazzle, pianist Annie Booth's take on A Charlie Brown Christmas has grown into an essential holiday activity for Colorado music fans and one of the most popular performances Dazzle hosts all year.

