Our Favorite New Music Colorado Artists Released in August

From metalcore and hip-hop debuts to emo from Pueblo, these are the best new releases by local artists this month:
Bailey Elora
“I Don’t Mean To Bite (My Body’s A Bitch Version)”
Singer-songwriter Bailey Elora channels her experience living with type-1 diabetes and the recent health battle of “experiencing pain throughout her body,” according to a release, into new single, “I Don’t Mean To Bite (My Body’s A Bitch Version),” which released independently on August 29.
As the vocalist of the Denver alt-rock band that bears her name, Elora is able to bring her personal struggles and seemingly endless stream of unanswered questions to life in a loud way on the latest song. Or as she describes it, a “soul-baring lyrical letter to God, the Universe or anyone who’s willing to listen.”
Cheap Perfume
“Okay Party”
Colorado Springs femmecore purveyors Cheap Perfume sum up what it’s like being in a DIY band on new single “Okay Party,” released independently on August 15.
The third single from upcoming album Didn’t Care. Didn’t Ask (October 3 via Snappy Little Numbers), the succinct song reflects on the trials and tribulations, the good and bad, vocalist Stephanie Byrne, guitarist-vocalist Jane No, bassist Geoff Brent and drummer David “Hott Dave” Grimm experience within Cheap Perfume.
“The go-go-go rush of ‘Okay Party’ is a frantic memory of how it felt when our van broke down in Arizona last year and we had to play Berkeley that night,” No shares. “But more than that, it’s about the highs and lows of being in a band together for ten years, sharing small spaces, the silly antics we pull, getting onstage even when you’d rather be in your comfort zone, and the homicidal thoughts we sometimes have about each other.”
Earl Nelson & the Company
“Copenhagen Blues”
Blues crooners Earl Nelson & the Company independently dropped its new track, “Copenhagen Blues,” on August 22. Since releasing EP Drinkin’ Muddy Water last year, the five-piece of Nelson, lead guitarist Steven Huntley, bassist Will Scherman, banjo picker Greyson Medina and drummer Andrew Gordon have been busy playing out and writing whenever possible.
“Copenhagen Blues” is the Golden band’s first 2025 offering and carries that tinkle and twang of Rocky Mountain hill-country blues that Nelson & Co. do so well.
Graveyard Choir
“Stone” and “Coffee Cups”
Graveyard Choir served up a double dose of gothic Americana with singles “Stone” and “Coffee Cups,” released August 8 and August 22, respectively, via band leader Nate Valdez’s local independent label Party Pooper Records.
“Stone” is a red-dirt rock jam, on which Valdez proclaims, “I was born in the wreckage and baptized in the mud.” Where “Stone” is more driving, “Coffee Cups” is a down-on-your-luck alt-blues ballad drenched in heartbreak.
Inspired by his time spent working at a mortuary, Valdez weaves momento mori themes into Graveyard Choir’s music.The Denver five-piece, which got a new album, The Wake, coming out in November, sure knows how to wake the dead.
Greed Island
“Flourish”
Checking in on Pueblo, we uncovered young band Greed Island, a three-piece that dropped its debut single, “Flourish,” independently on August 22. Guitarist-vocalist Chrystian Taylor, Xavier guitarist McCreery and bassist Andrew Campos showcase a screamo sound with heavy early 2000s emo-tinged, sing-songy vibes. Breakdowns beget clear choruses, and all of a sudden, you’re checking in on your crush’s MySpace. Inject this right into my veins.
HEYZ
HEYZ’D and Confused
Denver bass beast HEYZ offers a glimpse into his mind on sophomore EP, HEYZ’D and Confused, released on August 1st via Bassrush Records.
The four tracks express “exactly how I feel 90 percent of the time,” he explains, by incorporating bone-rattling dubstep, reggae-leaning rhythms and psychedelia. Lead single “Onomono,” featuring Pennsylvania’s Dubbygotbars, captures his varied vision perfectly.
“It’s my favorite kind of chaos; fun, unpredictable, a little unhinged, but it still hits you right in the soul. This EP is me pushing my sound further and opening a new era of the HEYZ project,” HEYZ shares. “If I could bottle up the feeling of getting immersed at a show with your favorite people, this would be it. Hope you get lost in it, too.”
Inner Army
“The Silenced”
Inner Army’s only officially been around for a year, but frontman and producer Phoenix Clay Michael explains that the music the Denver metalcore band is ramping up to share actually first came together five years ago.
Starting with new single, “The Silenced,” released independently on August 22, Inner Army is planning to drop a fresh track every month for at least the next year. What Michael, guitarist Ricky Silva and drummer Lem Williams showcase on the debut song is a modern metalcore medley, complete with clean vocals digital-age guitar work and breakdowns, naturally.
According to the band, overall the music, “delves into complex, thought-provoking themes, weaving narratives that explore the harsh realities of pre-apocalyptic futures, societal unrest, mental health struggles, and the search for spiritual meaning in an upside-down world.”
Kyle Hollingsworth
All We Are
Kyle Hollingsworth, the Boulder native and longtime String Cheese Incident keys player, treated Cheeseheads to his new album, All We Are, on August 1 via SCI Fidelity Records. His first solo record in seven years, the ten songs are a blend of funk, jam, indie-rock and Americana that includes odes to his favorite place, “Colorado,” and “mothership” band, “Carnival.”
“It’s me just playing around with different styles, it’s me playing with the paints and sometimes spilling some over on the carpet,” he explains. “It’s a matter of exploring different sonic landscapes,” he previously told Westword. “The new album is a little all over the place musically, but maybe that’s all we are (wink). It’s a little bit of a Hodge-podge.”
Ronnie Gotcha and Odeljones
Music Is The Biggest Glock, Volume 2
Colorado Springs hip-hop duo Ronnie Gotcha and Odeljones hit us with debut, Music Is The Biggest Glock, Volume 2, released independently on August 1. The fourteen tracks are a silver-tongued introduction to the quick-witted lyricists and beat makers. Previously shared single, “Catfish,” is all soul and funk, while “ZOOM OUT” is more puff-puff pass, chill yet introspective.
“Cinema” is the most optimistic, a mission statement of sorts, that urges everyone to be the director of their life’s own film, no matter what it’s about.
Victim of Fire
The Old Lie
As Denver’s only “stadium crust band,” Victim of Fire specializes in a frenzied fusion of crust punk and metalcore. Led by guitarist-vocalist Austin Minney, the four-piece released proper sophomore effort The Old Lie on August 1 via San Diego DIY label Human Future Records.
Minney, bassist Dustin, drummer Marc and guitarist Emily (the other members go by first names only) dig into anti-war themes across nine original tracks, including bangers “Apocalyptic Inclination,” “Soldier’s Dream” and eponymous “The Old Lie.” And even throw in a cover of Iron Maiden’s “Aces High” for good measure. For a more in-depth look, check out the recent Westword write-up.
Voidatlas
“Absolution”
We love us some djent over here (okay, this writer in particular does), and Denver’s Voidatlas is always happy to oblige. The Denver four-piece of guitarists Stephen Valeriano and Trent Heddings, bassist-vocalist Jake Juarez, and drummer Joseph Morales dropped another technical rager, “Absolution,” on August 29.
The hypnotic complexity of the riffage throughout hits just right, scratching a certain itch, while remaining both heavy and melodic. If you haven’t checked Voidatlas out yet, it’s time to change that.
Want your music to be included in our monthly roundup? Email it to [email protected].