The Best New Music by Colorado Musicians Released in August

August saw a burst of fresh offerings from local musicians. From electronica to deathcore, here is some of the best new music released this past month:
Lo Fi Ho Hum
Garage Pop
Jacob Godbey started Lo Fi Ho Hum as a solo project back in Montana, but it evolved into a love letter to his newfound hometown, Fort Collins. Lo Fi Ho Hum’s debut album, Garage Pop, which was released independently on August 2, is a culmination of Godbey’s recent move to the mountains that sparked collaboration between local artists, particularly from the city’s Music District.
Garage Pop clocks in at just under nineteen minutes, but packs a punch across seven songs, including standouts “Never Been in Love” and “Given Up.” Other than Godbey, Lo Fi Ho Hum currently consists of guitarist Adam Daugherty, drummer Maddi and bassist Shiloh Daricek.
Heart Shaped Zombie
Falling Forward
Denver’s Heart Shaped Zombie blends the best of 1990s alt-rock and nu-metal into a mad mix of metallic grunge on debut EP Falling Forward, which was released independently on August 2. Singer-songwriter Louisa, drummer Garrett, guitarist Steven and bassist Hermyn (who all go by first names only) delve into deep themes on the four new songs, including the fatalistic “Hang Me Out,” though they make sure to provide some comfort (“Shoulders”) by the end. But if you couldn’t tell from the name, Heart Shaped Zombie creates a familiar sound, so fans of that grunge era should check ’em out.
Megan Burtt
“Drugstore Brand”
Denver Americana artist Megan Burtt is preparing for the release of her next album, Witness, with a release show on September 5 at the Bluebird Theater. In the meantime, take a listen to her latest single, “Drugstore Brand,” which was released on August 2 via Cure for Love Records.
Named Best Singer-Songwriter in 2015 in Westword’s Best of Denver edition, Burtt marks a return with Witness, her first record since The Bargain (2015). The latest single follows in the same rootsy vein that has garnered her acclaim over the past ten-plus years, during which she’s opened for Gregory Alan Isakov and LeAnn Rimes.
Irah Nox
“Noc Tomb”
Irah Nox is looking to put Colorado deathcore on the map. Armed with a new single, “Noc Tomb,” released on August 7 via Montrose label Ded Records, the four-piece isn’t messing around.
While vocalist Danny Duche, guitarists Ian Hayes and Rick Ash (formerly of Suicide Silence) and bassist Logan Rainard only came together earlier this year, they have a debut offering, Morticorigin, coming out this fall, so “Noc Tomb” is just an appetizer of what’s to come.
Cobranoid
Cobranoid
Denver metal speed doom — that’s what Cobranoid does. Kyle Gaso (guitar and vocals), Logan O'Connor (bass) and Kevin Wylie (drums) have been playing out live as much as possible since coming together in 2021, but they finally got around to putting together a proper EP, which was released independently on August 15. The six songs on the self-titled offering define what Cobranoid’s speed doom is all about, particularly on “Hyena” and “Doom Shark.”
Ransom Note
“Claustrophobic”
If you haven’t listened to Ransom Note yet, change that asap. The local six-piece beatdown crew independently released new single “Claustrophobic” on August 20, and it’s a gritty deathcore-inspired banger. Armed with the dual-vocal attack of Terek Milligan (clean) and Jake Castillo (growls), the song, which is only the band’s fourth release since it formed in 2023, is reminiscent of the Acacia Strain. Guitarists Eli Terrones and Tyler Rogers, bassist Bailey Johnson and drummer Alex Klein round out the beefed-up lineup. Take note.
NightWraith
“Whispers of Dragonflies” and “Perpetual Night”
Mile High melodic heavy metal outfit NightWraith treated us to a double dose of new tunes this month, sharing “Whispers of Dragonflies” on August 13 and “Perpetual Night” on August 23 via Colorado Springs label What’s Left Records.
The tracks from the band’s upcoming album, Divergence, which What’s Left Records is releasing on September 13, are a mix of blackened death metal and prog. Caleb Jose Tardio’s (keyboards and synthesizer), Igor Panasewicz (guitar), Isidro “Spy” Soto (drums), Jacob St. Amand (bass) and Benjamin Pitts (vocals and guitar) have been at it since 2016 and call what they do “blackened dad rock.” But NightWraith isn’t your father’s metal.
Siege Perilous
Creation’s Call
Denver boasts a surprisingly healthy power-metal scene of bands determined to slay dragons and conquer epic quests. The local LARPers in Siege Perilous do both on latest EP Creation’s Call, released on August 23 via the group’s label, Crunchtronic Records.
The five songs are upbeat, high-fantasy heavy metal, particularly on “Across the Rubicon” and “Oathsworn,” featuring bellowing war cries from Shaughnessy McDaniel, soaring guitar solos from Scott Hancock, hypnotic harmonies from Cody Martinez, thundering drums from Mark Girard and Earth-shattering bass from Eric Fischer, as the group likes to say.
Stone Disciple
The Wanderer
Denver’s Stone Disciple already made a lot of noise as a two-piece, but now as a trio, the stoner-doom dealers are set to regularly blow out speakers. Guitarist and vocalist Jared, bassist Mikey and drummer AJ (another band that prefers going by first names) independently released new album The Wanderer on August 30, so be ready to replace some audio gear. The five-song, weedian sci-fi soundtrack is as trippy as it sounds, behind previously shared singles “Alone” and “The Wormhole.” Listen accordingly.
Pleasure Prince
General Pallor
Denver indie electronica duo Pleasure Prince brews up something funky and fun on sophomore release General Pallor, which was released independently on August 30.
Written, recorded and mixed by members Will Duncan and Lilly Scott, the eleven-song collection is “a lament on how one negotiates the difference between how we think life is supposed to go, and our reality,” according to the musicians.
Previously shared double-play “Dynasty Rich” and “Downside” sets the tone for the album, which weaves analog synths, drum machines and vocal harmonies throughout.
Goodnight Freeman
Long Way Up
Local audiences should be familiar with Goodnight Freeman, as the bluesy band has made a habit of regularly playing the Denver circuit within the last decade. Now, the four-piece will have some new material with the release of latest EP Long Way Up, shared independently on August 30.
Originally started by brothers Chad Hadersbeck (vocals, guitar, harmonica and trumpet) and Joe Schliewe (vocals, guitar and trumpet), Goodnight Freeman currently includes bassist Jason Spillman and drummer Mark Hendrickson. The quartet is excited to share Long Way Up and play more live locally.
“While careers and raising families sometimes gets in the way of playing out as much as we used to, we still love to write, record and perform our original tunes,” Hadersbeck says.
Want your music to be included in our monthly roundup? Email it to [email protected].