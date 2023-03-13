Big Gigantic, Magic Giant and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Smoker Dad rips into the week right at the Bobcat Club on Monday, March 13, while The Beths plays the Summit on Tuesday, March 14.
Magic Giant makes big waves at Meow Wolf on Thursday, March 16, and Big Gigantic gets even bigger with the Colorado Symphony at the Boettcher Concert Hall for two nights on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Smoker Dad
Skylark Lounge (Bobcat Club), 140 South Broadway
Monday, March 13, 9 p.m.
$10-$12
This Seattle six-piece plays rip-roaring honky-tonk with a heavy dose of stoner rock, and man do they know how to have a good time! Mile High psych-stoner rockers Lord Velvet and Denver's best Black Sabbath tribute band, Nativity In Black, open the show.
The Beths
Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake Street
Tuesday, March 14, 7 p.m.
$20
Hailing from Auckland, New Zealand, The Beths write infectious indie-pop tunes that feel like well-worn, pop-punk ballads, redesigned into soft-spoken, melodic folk-pop. Touring support artist Sidney Gish will be dishing out her catchy pop songs that night, as well.
The Lagoons
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
Wednesday, March 15, 8 p.m.
$25-$30
The Lagoons comprises brothers Joey and Ryan Selan, who sing low-key funky tunes straight out of the hipster L.A. scene (hence the name the LA Goons — get it?). Come get your groove on and catch Austin, Texas, blues guitarist Jelly Ellington open.
Magic Giant
Meow Wolf (The Perplexiplex), 1338 1st Street
Thursday, March 16, 8 p.m.
$25
This folktronica alt-pop group of California dudes is hailed as one of the best festival rock bands, as it inspires "mass dance sing-alongs," and has even started its own festival called Camp Misfits, which is set up in the redwoods of the band's home state. Experimental indie-alternative pop artist Mobley will open the show.
Big Gigantic with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra
Boettcher Concert Hall, 14th St & Curtis Street
Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18, 7:30 p.m.
$33-$98
The widely popular Boulder-based hip-hop and jazz livetronica duo known as Big Gigantic will be accompanied by Colorado's own Symphony Orchestra for two nights this weekend, and it's sure to be the biggest and most gigantic that the group has ever gotten. In addition to enhancing the act's original songs with more horns, strings and percussion, there will also be guest vocalists joining in, as well.
The Magnetic Fields
Swallow Hill Music, 71 East Yale Avenue
Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18, 8 p.m.
$50-$55
The Magnetic Fields are somewhat of a performance art act that is the brainchild of multi-instrumentalist Stephin Merrit, who has been writing the bulk of the band's material since 1991. The group's style swings between bubbly funky noise-pop to fuzzy industrial psych-folk and everywhere in between, and is quite a sight to be seen.
Orions Belte
Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer Street
Sunday, March 19, 7 p.m.
$17
These Norwegians are soundscape architects that play mostly instrumental psych rock perfectly punctuated by simple funk percussion. Come catch this trippy trio on its first U.S. tour, and hear California support act Alex Siegel's dreamy synth-pop as well.
