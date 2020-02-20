Big Gigantic Celebrates Free Your Mind With Signing at Twist & Shout

Although Big Gigantic's ninth annual Rowdytown at Red Rocks Amphitheatre isn't until September, the Boulder-based electronica duo is set to drop physical copies of its new album, Free Your Mind, on Friday, March 20; the record will start streaming on February 28.

The musicians will be signing copies of the album at Twist & Shout starting at 6 p.m. on March 20. Fans who pre-purchase a copy of the release either on CD or LP will get a wristband, which guarantees a spot in the autograph line.

Because of time constraints, the band will only sign copies of Free Your Mind on CD or LP. All fans must have a wristband for this event.

"Free Your Mind is about living as the best version of yourself," the band states on its website about the forthcoming album. "Showing up fully for yourself and for those you love. Getting clear about what you want and working toward it. Learning to truly love and accept yourself. Being grateful for all you’ve been given and using that gratitude to spread positivity.

"This album explores all of the different things that make us human — the things that connect us to ourselves and to each other — so that we can get to know our true selves and live our greatest lives without anything holding us back. It’s about releasing ourselves from feelings of needing to be perfect and feelings of inadequacy or comparison so we can step into our full power and live big, beautiful, fulfilling lives."