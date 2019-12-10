This Is Not a Test, Rebel Girls: Bikini Kill Is Playing Denver Under the Stars

Earlier this year, the essential Riot Grrrl band Bikini Kill announced it would be hitting the road again, and it's finally announced a Denver show.

The scrappy outfit fueled the DIY punk scene and shaped feminist punk between ’90 and ’98; its influence is still strong in the DIY scene today.

The original lineup included singer Kathleen Hanna, drummer Tobi Vail and bassist Kathi Wilcox. That trio, along with Erica Dawn Lyle, will be playing the 2020 run.

The Denver show will take place at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, December 13, at AXS, or by phone at 888-929-7849. Early-bird tickets are $35, and regular tickets will run $45 to $75.