Billy Strings Announces Three-Night Run at Ball Arena

The bluegrass star just released a new album and is embarking on a winter tour, in which he's playing much bigger venues.
September 27, 2024
Billy Strings will play Ball Arena from January 24-26.
Billy Strings is coming back to Denver for a three-night run at Ball Arena in January, the artist announced on September 27.

The bluegrass superstar just released his new album, Highway Prayers, as he heads to his Renewal festival in Buena Vista, which is completely sold out. The festival will kick off his winter tour, which will see Strings play 31 shows through March 2.

Billy Strings will be at Ball Arena January 24 to 26. This will be his first major arena show in Denver, after selling out such venues as Fiddler's Green, Red Rocks and Blue Arena, whose capacity is a third of Ball's.

Tickets to Billy Strings in Denver

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, October 11, at billystrings.com. These shows are sure to sell out, so set your timers and send a prayer to Earl Scruggs.

Emily Ferguson has been the music and culture editor atWestword since November 2021. In her role, Emily writes and edits profiles of local and national musicians, previews of upcoming performances and guides to the best of Denver’s entertainment scene. Her previous work experience includes contributing to the arts sections of the Wall Street Journal, The Spectator and the Free Beacon. While attending the College of Charleston, Emily was a fire performer and worked at music festivals.
