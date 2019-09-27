No April Fool's Joke: Billie Eilish Returns to Denver on a Climate Change Crusade

Billie Eilish, who has staked a claim as the youngest person to headline Red Rocks Amphitheatre in its history and whose songs have floated at the top of the Billboard charts all year long, just announced that she's heading out on another North American tour and returning to Denver this spring.

Eilish is using the tour, which hits Denver's Pepsi Center on April 1, as a chance to mobilize her fans to take action on climate change. Concert-goers will be allowed to bring refillable water bottles to shows, water stations will be available throughout venues, and plastic straws will be banned, according to a statement. There will also be a Billie Eilish Eco-Village at each show, where fans can learn about more ways to fight climate change.

The singer-songwriter is doubling down on the environmental theme with the release of her recent music video for "all the good girls go to hell." See it for yourself below:

Register between now and September 30 at Ticketmaster's verified fan site to become eligible for advance tickets, which go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 3.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at noon on Friday, October 4, and are available at the Pepsi Center and Live Nation websites.