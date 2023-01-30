Billy Strings, Béla Fleck and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Billy Strings is the biggest bluegrass act around right now, and you can catch him with his band for three nights at the 1STBANK Center on Thursday, February 2; Friday, February 3; and Saturday, February 4.
RJD2 and his turntables will be blasting beats at the Gothic on Saturday, February 4, while Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn will be joined by the Colorado Symphony on Friday, February 3, and Saturday, February 4, at Boettcher Concert Hall.
Phil Lesh & Friends are taking a long, strange trip back to Denver on Saturday, February 4, and Sunday, February 5.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Indie 102.3 Presents: Local 303 Meetup
Monday, January 30, 6:30 p.m.
Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street
Free
The monthly music mixer hosted by Indie 102.3 is back at the Mercury with local rock group Elektric Animals. This explosive five-piece plays a perfect combo of grunge, indie punk and classic blues rock that will transport you back and forth between the ’60s and ’90s.
Sunn O)))
Tuesday, January 31, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$35
Named after the Sunn amplifier brand, this drone-metal band personifies the intensified waves of reverberation that the amplifiers produce. Taking the stage like a spooky set of sound sorcerers, the dark group of doom designers will shake the walls and rattle your guts until there's no tomorrow.
Off the Cuff
Wednesday, February 1, 8:30 p.m.
Meadowlark, 2701 Larimer Street
Free
Every first and third Wednesday of the month at Meadowlark, you can catch a live band curated by multi-talented local musician and hired gun Enmanuel "EMAN" Alexander. Swing on by this basement bar for cheap drinks and improvised tunes from some of Denver's best musicians.
Billy Strings
Thursday, February 2; Friday, February 3; and Saturday, February 4; 8 p.m.
1STBANK Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield
$59.50-$79.50
William Lee Apostol, better known by his stage name, Billy Strings, started picking and plucking stringed instruments at a very young age with his stepfather, who introduced him to some of history's greatest country and bluegrass artists. A fan of rock and metal music as well, Strings has created his own unique sound of bluegrass, mixing his favorite flavors into a swirling swell of sounds that only his sturdy strings can produce.
Goosetown Station's Reopening Night
Thursday, February 2, 5 p.m.
Goosetown Station, 514 9th Street, Golden
Free
After hibernating through the first part of winter, this intimate music venue and bar will be opening back up for the 2023 season. Come on down to Golden to experience the converted historic building (which dates back to 1867) and the wonderful back patio outdoor stage, which will be hosting local Americana singer-songwriter Shawn Nelson on Thursday.
Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn Song Cycle
Friday, February 3, and Saturday, February 4, 7:30 p.m.
Boettcher Concert Hall, 14th Street & Curtis Street
$15-$98
The king and queen of the banjo use their instrument of choice to write beautiful songs in several genres, from jazz to classical to folk styles from all over the world. The husband-and-wife duo will be joined by the Colorado Symphony for these two performances, and is sure to be an experience for the ages.
RJD2
Saturday, February 4, 9 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$29.95
Ramble Jon Krohn (aka RJD2) is a mixing master, using samples and live instrumentation to produce a catchy blend of turntablist trip-hop. Local Denver electronic artist TF Marz, Lando Burch and Fred Fancy help open the night.
Moonlight Bloom
Saturday, February 4, 9 p.m.
Hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$12-$15
These Denver-based psychonauts are making waves in the local space-rock scene, with rip-roaring guitar riffs and dizzying drum licks that will melt faces and rattle bones. Fellow local rock-and-rollers Heated Bones and the Crooked Rugs open the show.
Phil Lesh & Friends
Saturday, February 4, and Sunday, February 5, 7:30 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$75-$125
By taking what the Grateful Dead gave us and interpreting it in new ways, Phil Lesh and Friends are providing a perfect opportunity to feel, see and hear what the Dead always intended. Whether you're hoping to relive those days of caravans around the country or never had the chance to see the original band in its heyday, now is the time.
Immigrant’s Child
Sunday, February 5, 4 p.m.
Lost Lake Lounge, 3602 East Colfax Avenue
$13
This up-and-coming local Latin garage-rock act has been starting conversations all over Denver lately. The band speeds through driving rhythms and soars through soulful sounds that are craftily complemented by vocalist Keeana Martinez's beautiful lyrics. Local support artists Lobo Hombre and Tonic & Time will be there to open the show.
