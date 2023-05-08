Billy Strings, Pixies and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Ringo Deathstarr will shake walls and melt faces at the hi-dive on Tuesday, May 9, while Mighty Poplar plays two back-to-back bluegrass sets at Globe Hall on Wednesday, May 10.
The Pixies bring back memories at Mission Ballroom on Wednesday, May 10, and The Bronx shake it up for two nights at Globe Hall on Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13.
Billy Strings plays two nights at Red Rocks on Thursday, May 11, and Friday, May 12, followed by a third night at Mission Ballroom on Saturday, May 13.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Sam MacPherson
Monday, May 8, 8 p.m.
Lost Lake Lounge, 3602 East Colfax Avenue
$16
Heartfelt lyrics and clever pop hooks dominate the catalogue of this new pop sensation out of L.A., who is now on a cross-country tour to promote his just-released EP, titled Powerlines. Fellow California-based rising pop artist Mikey Ferrari opens the night.
Ringo Deathstarr
Tuesday, May 9, 8 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$15-$18
This three-piece psych-rock outfit from Austin plays reverb-heavy post-punk tracks interlaced with Alex Gehring's floating ethereal vocals. After playing together for nearly two decades, Ringo Deathstarr has perfected its sound with its sixth self-titled album. Support acts include fellow heavy-psych Austinites Pleasure Venom and Denver shoegaze groups Cherished and bloodsports.
Mighty Poplar
Wednesday, May 10, 7 & 9:30 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$35
Mighty Poplar is a bluegrass supergroup consisting of Noam Pikelny and Chris Eldridge from Punch Brothers, Andrew Marlin from Watchhouse (who just played with the Colorado Symphony last week) and Greg Garrison from Leftover Salmon. Its just-released self-titled album includes Alex Hargreaves (of Billy Strings) on fiddle, but as Hargreaves will be busy preparing for this weekend's shows, acclaimed multi-instrumentalist John Mailander will fill in for these performances.
Pixies
Wednesday, May 10, 7:30 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$49.95-$99.50
Having originally formed in 1986, disbanded in 1993 and reunited in 2004, the original members of the legendary surf-punk noise-pop group continue to tour and play live (except for bassist Kim Deal, who was replaced by Paz Lenchantin in 2013). The Australian psych-rockers of Pond provide support.
Billy Strings
Thursday, May 11, and Friday, May 12, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$59.50-$99.50
The breakout bluegrass icon and guitar maestro known as Billy Strings (aka William Lee Apostol) is back in Colorado to captivate more adoring audiences. Catch him and his amazing group of musicians at the famed Red Rocks venue for two nights, which will be followed by a sold-out show on Saturday, May 13, at Mission Ballroom.
The Bronx
Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13, 9 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$25-$28
Known for its rowdy shows that hold nothing back, this hardcore West Coast punk-rock group is as high-energy as it get. Mile High punk support groups Egoista and American Overdose help open the show.
Caroline Polachek: The Spiraling Tour
Sunday, May 14, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$39.95-$99.95
Caroline Polachek broke into the music scene with her first group, Chairlift, while studying at the University of Colorado Boulder. Now she's taken her solo project and evolved into a certified pop star. Rising pop stars Alex G and Indigo De Souza round out an unforgettable lineup.
