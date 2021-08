Black Prez Reintroduces Himself With BERLA

Josh Madry, aka Black Prez. Bine Banner

Madry was given the nickname Black Prez in middle school for his excellent public-speaking skills. Brandon Iwamoto













Although Madry has been living in Berlin for seven years, he often returns to Colorado to visit his parents. Brandon Iwamoto

Black Prez's latest album is named after his two homes, Berlin and L.A. Shaun Reynolds

Madry has toured all over the United States and Europe, performing with acts like Big Sean and Wiz Khalifa. Julian Schwarzenberg