Blake Brown & the American Dust Choir Look for the Light

Singer-songwriter Blake Brown has been a part of the Colorado music scene for more than twenty years. He arrived in Fort Collins in 1995 at the age of fifteen and cut his teeth playing aggressive rock with the group To the Sky before joining a couple of indie-oriented projects (Monofog, Bare Bones), all the while polishing his songwriting chops. Along the way, he's befriended members of standout Mile High outfits including Paper Bird and Strange Americans — and like the Front Range, Brown's artistry has evolved with the times.

"I'm originally from El Paso, but I've been here for quite some time, and I feel like a native," shares Brown, who has called Denver home for the past eleven years and who is about to release a batch of new songs with his group, Blake Brown & the American Dust Choir. "My former [musical] self included a fairly heavy rock vibe, and my past work was introspective and reflective. You write from the heart, and you write about hard times or whatever you're going through. The new songs are more about looking outward. Instead of being about me and my experiences, they are about partnership, love, God and hope, which are messages that I want to spread as I get older."

Brown and the Choir will celebrate the premiere of their latest single, "Hanging by a Wire," with a show at the hi-dive on March 9. The band, which comprises Brown on vocals and guitar, drummer Adam Blake, guitarist Trent Nelson, bassist Jason Legler, guitarist Jonah Wisneski and keyboardist/vocalist Tiffany Brown, plans to release an EP with more songs later this year. "Hanging by a Wire" fuses a pulsing pop feel with Brown's indie-leaning sensibility and captivating harmonies.