Bob Dylan Will Play the Mission Ballroom

The legendary Bob Dylan, who has been touring nonstop for decades, will return to Denver this fall.

Known for straddling genres and constantly surprising fans, Dylan always offers surprises at his live shows, tapping into more than fifty years of songwriting.

The concert will take place at 8 p.m. Thursday, October 17, at the Mission Ballroom — a surprisingly intimate venue for an artist who last played the 1STBANK Center, in 2017.

Tickets, which cost $75 to $200 plus fees, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, September 13, at AXS.