Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Les Claypool's Bastard Jazz and the Best Denver Concerts This Weekend

August 5, 2022 5:00AM

Bone Thugs N Harmony performs at the Ogden.
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony brings melodic hip-hop to the Ogden tonight, or you can get your slickly produced, radio-friendly groove on with the Yacht Rock Revue at Fiddler's Green.

Les Claypool brings one of his many acts, this time Bastard Jazz, to the Ogden on Saturday, while Train rolls through Red Rocks.

Joe Bonamassa starts a two-night run at Red Rocks on Sunday, and rapper turned mainstream pop-punker Machine Gun Kelly comes to Ball Arena with Willow Smith.



Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Friday, August 5, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$39.95-$75.95
The Cleveland group is considered one of the best hip-hop outfits of all time. Their rapid-fire, melodic style has influenced countless rappers but never really been matched. Denver's A Meazy and Mi$fits open the evening.



Yacht Rock Revue
Friday, August 5, 6:30 p.m.
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Englewood
$45-$75
It's kind of a broad genre, but in general, yacht rock refers to soft rock from the ’70s and ’80s from bands such as America and Captain & Tennille. Yacht Rock Revue started off as a cover band but has since started writing and releasing original songs.



Les Claypool's Bastard Jazz
Saturday, August 6, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$42
Bass master Les Claypool, frontman of Primus, Oysterhead and many other side projects, tries his hand at free jazz and improvisation. Stanton Moore of Galactic and longtime collaborators Mike Dillon and Skerik are along for what will surely be a weird evening of music.



Train
Saturday, August 6, 6 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$59.50-$179.50
Earlier this year, San Francisco pop-rock outfit Train released AM Gold, its ninth album and first in five years. Singer-songwriter and Voice contestant Thunderstorm Artis is also on the bill.



Joe Bonamassa
Sunday, August 7, 8 p.m. and Monday, August 8, 8 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$59-$199
Blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa got his start as a twelve-year-old opening for bluesman B.B. King. Since then, he's released fifteen studio records, even more live records and a dozen or so collaborations with groups including Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funky Party.



Machine Gun Kelly
Sunday, August 7, 7:30 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$69.50
Machine Gun Kelly started off as a rapper and switched to pop punk, which is seeing a revival the past couple of years. His opener, Willow Smith, also switched to pop punk after experimenting with several genres. There's a reason the tour is called Mainstream Sellout.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
