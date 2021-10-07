House Producer Tripleset Brings Fresh Sounds to Boulder's Music Scene

Why do you think the response has been positive?



U.K. garage is just a subgenre of house music, so it’s not that surprising to me that many house and techno fans find it accessible. To me, it’s the most shuffle-y and danceable style of house music out there. People who know how to shuffle go absolutely nuts when I spin garage stuff. UKG tracks are typically upbeat, feature a lot of vocals and often have heavy bass, which are traits that cater to the many bass-music fans here in Colorado. On a more meta level, the U.S. has been importing and rebranding art and culture from the U.K. since the British Invasion of the 1960s, with some recent musical examples being dubstep and drum-and-bass. Once-underground U.K. styles have crossed over to the American mainstream numerous times before — why not UKG?

"Rainy Alleyway" is out on New Something Records, which has a residency every Friday with rotating label artists at Supermoon, 909 Walnut Street in Boulder.

Yeah, we’re thrilled to be partnered with Supermoon as Friday residents; it’s a great little dance club that brings the vibes Boulder so desperately needed. The crowd is a mixed bag of college students and older locals who are looking for proper DJs who play cutting-edge dance tunes — mainly house and techno stuff. I think college students have some of the best ears for discovering the latest and greatest music, so when I play a ninety-minute set of UKG shit and sprinkle in five or six unreleased originals, the college kids who have good taste gravitate toward that energy and listen in. I’ve had a few savvy American college kids approach me after my set and tell me they’re fans of UKG and had never heard a DJ spin it in the U.S., let alone in Colorado. Hearing that gives me hope that garage has a future in the States.