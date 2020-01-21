Brandi Carlile and Colorado Symphony Will Play Red Rocks

Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile will team up with the Colorado Symphony for a two-night Red Rocks stand this fall.

Carlile has a long history of collaboration in Colorado, having worked and toured with Boulder crooner Gregory Alan Isakov, another musician who has shared the stage with the orchestra.

In 2018, Carlile topped best-album lists with her excellent By the Way, I Forgive You, and in 2019 she did the same with The Highwomen, her country supergroup with Amanda Shires, Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby, and their self-titled debut album.

The Red Rocks shows will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, and at 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 13.

Tickets are $55 to $109.50 and available at AXS starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 24.