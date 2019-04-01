 


4
Brandi Carlile will be playing this Mission Ballroom in September.EXPAND
Brandi Carlile will be playing this Mission Ballroom in September.
Red Light Management

No Joke: Brandi Carlile Will Play the Mission Ballroom

Kyle Harris | April 1, 2019 | 10:06am
Fresh off her Grammy win for Best American Roots Album, Brandi Carlile has been added to the inaugural season at the Mission Ballroom, AEG's mid-sized venue launching in the RiNo neighborhood in August.

Openers will include Courtney Marie Andrews on September 27 and September 28 and Lucie Silvas on September 29.

All three concerts take place at 8 p.m. at the Mission, 4242 Wynkoop Street.

You can register for tickets, which cost $49.95 to $89.50 plus fees, today through 5 p.m. April 5 on the Mission Ballroom site and at AXS.

A limited number of general admission tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, at AXS.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

