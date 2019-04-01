No Joke: Brandi Carlile Will Play the Mission Ballroom

Fresh off her Grammy win for Best American Roots Album, Brandi Carlile has been added to the inaugural season at the Mission Ballroom, AEG's mid-sized venue launching in the RiNo neighborhood in August.
Openers will include Courtney Marie Andrews on September 27 and September 28 and Lucie Silvas on September 29.
All three concerts take place at 8 p.m. at the Mission, 4242 Wynkoop Street.
You can register for tickets, which cost $49.95 to $89.50 plus fees, today through 5 p.m. April 5 on the Mission Ballroom site and at AXS.
A limited number of general admission tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, at AXS.
