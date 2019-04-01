No Joke: Brandi Carlile Will Play the Mission Ballroom

Brandi Carlile will be playing this Mission Ballroom in September.

Fresh off her Grammy win for Best American Roots Album, Brandi Carlile has been added to the inaugural season at the Mission Ballroom, AEG's mid-sized venue launching in the RiNo neighborhood in August.

Openers will include Courtney Marie Andrews on September 27 and September 28 and Lucie Silvas on September 29.

All three concerts take place at 8 p.m. at the Mission, 4242 Wynkoop Street.