Brothers of Brass Celebrate 303 Day With New Single "Mile High"

While the group is known for its classic New Orleans brass-band stylings, lately Simon has been melding that sound with other genres, such as hip-hop. Those influences are highlighted on "Mile High" as well as the band's upcoming album, Trapadelics, which Simon expects to release sometime in April. "There's a lot of bands out here, but there's not really any diversity out here — or at least not any that's represented well enough for Denver to be acknowledged for that," he says. "Denver is known for jam bands and EDM, and that's about it. There's not really a huge funk or jazz scene or hip-hop scene, or any of the things that I'm really used to, so that's why I'm trying to bring that element to the city with my brass band, and by releasing 'Mile High.'"

click to enlarge Austin Logan