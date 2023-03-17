Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Fashion

Bruce Springsteen Loves Shopping at This Denver Store

March 17, 2023 1:10PM

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performing at Pepsi Center on March 31,2016.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performing at Pepsi Center on March 31,2016. Brandon Marshall
Bruce Springsteen was born to run to Rockmount Ranch Wear, says Steve Weil, president and chief creative officer of the iconic company founded by his grandfather 77 years ago.

The Boss stopped by the store at 1626 Wazee Street ahead of his concert at Ball Arena on March 2, when he bought a "No. 621 vintage shadow plaid from our ’50s archive and a native fleece pattern 6100-RB," Weil reports. "His granddaughter will soon be wearing Rockmount’s signature bronc 1ZY. He also got a horsehair bracelet."
click to enlarge
Bruce Springsteen and Steve Weil at his last concert.
Courtesy of Steve Weil
Although Weil wasn't in the store when Springsteen stopped in — "I guess I picked the wrong day to go skiing," he says — Rockmount employees said he "could have not been nicer," and he even invited several of them to his concert.

While Springsteen was in the store, he received a 75th-anniversary Rockmount medallion. He deserved it, Weil says: "Bruce Springsteen and Rockmount go back. We have seen him in Rockmount over the years, same as Steven Van Zandt from the band. Bruce has been wearing Rockmount for fifty years."

Back when Springsteen released his debut album, Greetings From Asbury Park, for promo pics he wore the "iconic Rockmount denim shirt No. 640-DS," Weil adds. "Kinda fitting, considering this shirt is the longest-production shirt in the USA."

And he continued to wear Rockmount through the years, accessorizing with a Rockmount belt on the cover of 1984's Born in the U.S.A. "Imagine my thrill while reading Esquire with Bruce on the cover [in 1988] in a Rockmount white shirt and bolo tie," Weil enthuses. "He bought it from Alcala’s in Chicago."

After releasing Magic in 2007, both Springsteen and John Fogerty donned Western apparel on tour.
click to enlarge
Springsteen wore Rockmount on his 1988 Esquire cover.
Courtesy of Steve Weil
Springsteen is far from the only celebrity to be spotted in Rockmount; the store has a page on its website listing dozens of stars who have worn its snap shirts, denim and more, including Paul McCartney, Jerry Garcia, Bob Dylan and Chuck Norris.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Emily Ferguson is Westword's Culture Editor, covering Denver's flourishing arts and music scene. Before landing this position, she worked as an editor at local and national political publications and held some odd jobs suited to her odd personality, including selling grilled cheese sandwiches at music festivals and performing with fire. Emily also writes on the arts for the Wall Street Journal and is an oil painter in her free time.
Contact: Emily Ferguson

Trending Music

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation