Bruce Springsteen Loves Shopping at This Denver Store

Bruce Springsteen was born to run to Rockmount Ranch Wear, says Steve Weil, president and chief creative officer of the iconic company founded by his grandfather 77 years ago.
The Boss stopped by the store at 1626 Wazee Street ahead of his concert at Ball Arena on March 2, when he bought a "No. 621 vintage shadow plaid from our ’50s archive and a native fleece pattern 6100-RB," Weil reports. "His granddaughter will soon be wearing Rockmount’s signature bronc 1ZY. He also got a horsehair bracelet."
While Springsteen was in the store, he received a 75th-anniversary Rockmount medallion. He deserved it, Weil says: "Bruce Springsteen and Rockmount go back. We have seen him in Rockmount over the years, same as Steven Van Zandt from the band. Bruce has been wearing Rockmount for fifty years."
Back when Springsteen released his debut album, Greetings From Asbury Park, for promo pics he wore the "iconic Rockmount denim shirt No. 640-DS," Weil adds. "Kinda fitting, considering this shirt is the longest-production shirt in the USA."
And he continued to wear Rockmount through the years, accessorizing with a Rockmount belt on the cover of 1984's Born in the U.S.A. "Imagine my thrill while reading Esquire with Bruce on the cover [in 1988] in a Rockmount white shirt and bolo tie," Weil enthuses. "He bought it from Alcala’s in Chicago."
After releasing Magic in 2007, both Springsteen and John Fogerty donned Western apparel on tour.
celebrity to be spotted in Rockmount; the store has a page on its website listing dozens of stars who have worn its snap shirts, denim and more, including Paul McCartney, Jerry Garcia, Bob Dylan and Chuck Norris.