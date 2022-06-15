Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

Bummer Brings Kansas-Inspired Noise to the Hi-Dive

June 15, 2022 5:00AM

Bummer plays hi-dive with Whores.
Bummer plays hi-dive with Whores. Skylar Cowdry
Kansas-born noise-rock trio Bummer had just traversed the Mojave Desert. For most of the trip, the members listened to country crooner Marty Robbins, whose songs reference Kansas as much as Bummer does. After all, it's "where we get our history,” says guitarist/vocalist Matt Perrin.

Bummer will open for Atlanta-based noise rockers Whores at the hi-dive on Wednesday, June 15.

The band — Perrin, bassist Mike Gustafson and drummer Sam Hutchinson — formed in 2012 in Olathe, Kansas, and migrated to Kansas City, Missouri, where it continues to write and perform. The group has released two full-length albums, four EPs and a couple of collaborations with other bands.

Bummer plays a loud mix of sludge metal and noise rock somewhere in the neighborhood of Melvins or Scratch Acid, and perhaps heavier. The songs often boast snarky titles such as “I Want to Punch Bruce Springsteen in the Dick" — a song not so much about the Boss as it is about the high number of people in Kansas who listen to his music. Perrin is quick to credit — or perhaps blame — Gustafson for the song.
“It’s also just about being from Kansas,” he says. “It’s about being in a little wasteland you can’t get out of.”

The band writes the music together, and Perrin goes back and fills in the lyrics. He says he takes a lot of inspiration from his home state, as well as the city that bears its name (even if most of it is in Missouri). The band’s latest full-length, Dead Horse, which boasts a nightmare-fuel piece of cover art, is no exception.

“A lot of that [album] was tied to being in Kansas at that point — the Kansas side of Kansas City at that point,” he says. “Just really digging into the state’s history of the Dust Bowl and just what it means to be from the plains.”

Kansas City might get written off as a boring cowtown, but it was the setting for a Mafia war in the 1970s over control of the River Market neighborhood. The city has a vibrant hip-hop scene the band enjoys, says Perrin, who is fascinated by the city’s history, specifically the racist redlining policies and political machines that shaped what Kansas City is today.

He adds that when people listen to heavy music by a specific artist, they often don’t understand that the place it comes from defines the band. That's especially the case for Bummer, which has chosen to stick around its home locale.

“We are just trying to spread a message,” Perrin says. “We’re just trying to have fun. This is what it sounds like out here. This is what life sounds like to us.”

Perrin adds that he takes inspiration from other areas — "stupid sci-fi shit," as he puts it. “Kid Spock,” for example, sprang from an old science-fiction story: The Cold Equations, by Tom Godard, which has been adapted several times and tells the tale of a stowaway on a space ship.

He’s delved into what is perhaps more traditional rock-and-roll territory and written about dealing with personal addictions, going through changes in life and doing things he shouldn’t be doing. It always comes back to Kansas eventually.

“Song by song, it kind of intertwines,” he says. “A lot of it is really about that stasis of living out here on the flatlands. … I’m just trying to give people a picture of what it’s like out on the plains.”

Bummer plays with Whores and Capra at the hi-dive on Wednesday, June 15, at 8 p.m.; tickets are $18-$20. Dead Horse is now available via Thrill Jockey Records.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation