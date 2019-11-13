Camila Cabello Will Bring Romance to Denver

Camila Cabello's second solo album, Romance, drops in December. To celebrate, the pop star will embark on The Romance Tour in 2020.
Cabello has had a big year, dropping songs like “Señorita” with Shawn Mendes, “Liar,” “Shameless,” “Cry for Me” and “Easy.”
She will play the Pepsi Center at 7 p.m. Sunday, August 16.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 21, at Ticketmaster.
Hear Camila Cabello and more favorites from Westword writers on our Westword Staff Picks playlist.
