Camila Cabello returns in August.EXPAND
Jake Cox

Camila Cabello Will Bring Romance to Denver

Kyle Harris | November 13, 2019 | 1:26pm
Camila Cabello's second solo album, Romance, drops in December. To celebrate, the pop star will embark on The Romance Tour in 2020.

Cabello has had a big year, dropping songs like “Señorita” with Shawn Mendes, “Liar,” “Shameless,” “Cry for Me” and “Easy.”

She will play the Pepsi Center at 7 p.m. Sunday, August 16.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 21, at Ticketmaster.

Hear Camila Cabello and more favorites from Westword writers on our Westword Staff Picks playlist.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

