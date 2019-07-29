 


    Herban Planet
Chance the Rapper returns to Denver in September.EXPAND
Chance the Rapper returns to Denver in September.
Brandon Marshall

The Big Day Arrives: Chance the Rapper Is Coming to Denver

Kyle Harris | July 29, 2019 | 10:20am
Chicago's Chance the Rapper will be returning to Denver, this time celebrating the release of his killer debut studio album, The Big Day.

The tour begins in San Francisco on September 14 and wraps up in Miami on November 10.

The local concert will take place on Tuesday, September 24, at the Pepsi Center.

A Citibank presale starts at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, and goes through 10 p.m. Thursday, August 1, at Citi Entertainment; tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, August 2, at Chance the Rapper's website

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

