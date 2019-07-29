The Big Day Arrives: Chance the Rapper Is Coming to Denver

Chicago's Chance the Rapper will be returning to Denver, this time celebrating the release of his killer debut studio album, The Big Day.
The tour begins in San Francisco on September 14 and wraps up in Miami on November 10.
The local concert will take place on Tuesday, September 24, at the Pepsi Center.
A Citibank presale starts at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, and goes through 10 p.m. Thursday, August 1, at Citi Entertainment; tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, August 2, at Chance the Rapper's website.
