Chance the Rapper rescheduled The Big Day tour.EXPAND
Chance the Rapper rescheduled The Big Day tour.
Chance the Rapper Reschedules The Big Day Tour

Kyle Harris | September 9, 2019 | 2:18pm
Despite The Big Day being a big disappointment for many Chance the Rapper fans (particularly the ones who begrudge his corny family-man vibes), they were likely still looking forward to his tour, which had been slated to hit the Pepsi Center on September 24. But Chance's mind is now on other matters. He just had a second kid, Marli, and he's rescheduling his tour for 2020. 

"We fully support Chance taking much needed time to be with his family," Chance's management posted to Twitter. "We congratulate Chance, Kirsten, Kensli, and the whole Bennett family on the arrival of little Marli. We’re excited to see Chance perform a sold-out show in his hometown of Chicago on September 28 at the United Center, and look forward to seeing him and the band on the road in 2020.”

The rescheduled tour will launch January 15, 2020, in San Diego, hit the Pepsi Center on January 21, and wrap up February 24 in Milwaukee.

Current tickets will be valid for the new dates, and refunds will be available at point of purchas for people unable to attend the rescheduled concerts.

Tickets are currently available at Chance's website

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

