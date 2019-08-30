 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Weezer, seen here at Fiddler's Green, played Denver's Mission Ballroom on Thursday, August 29.
Weezer, seen here at Fiddler's Green, played Denver's Mission Ballroom on Thursday, August 29.
Miles Chrisenger

Stop Talking and Play: Channel 93.3's Weezer Concert Fails

Conor McCormick-Cavanagh | August 30, 2019 | 8:50am
AA

"One band, one night, one of a kind show! A celebration of all things Weezer...Deep dive multimedia interview, interactive audience Q&A and full show!"

That's how KTCL 93.3 marketed the Weezer concert it was hosting at Mission Ballroom, Denver's newest music venue. But unfortunately, last night's show was one of a kind in that fans had to wait over a half hour after Weezer walked on stage to even hear the band perform its first song.

The show began with a sit down conversation with Weezer emceed by Nerf, a DJ for the station. That's when what seemed like an earnest attempt to offer a unique experience with fans backfired. The interview felt stilted and lacked any flow. Drummer Patrick Wilson seemed annoyed that he and his bandmates were being put through the awkward back and forth.

Related Stories

Both frontman Rivers Cuomo and rhythm guitarist Brian Bell were willing to engage in the conversation, including when pre-selected members of the crowd asked questions. Yet, even that genuine banter couldn't obscure the fact that fans were chomping at the bit for the talking to stop and the band to perform.

By the fifteen minute mark of the painful interview, fans booed and chanted, "Let them play."

The booing wasn't directed at the band at all. Instead, it was aimed at the hosts for undermining the fans' energy at the beginning of the concert and instead making everyone wait way too long.

After 22 torturous minutes, the interview finally ended, and it seemed as though the hosts were finally going to actually let the band play. But KTCL wasn't done putting its DJs in the spotlight. While the band set up, the station played an almost ten minute long video showing its on-air personalities talk about their favorite songs by Weezer and what the band means to them.

Few care that a local DJ's favorite song is "Island in the Sun." What fans want is to hear "Island in the Sun" from the outstanding band that's ready to play.

Weezer performed all its hits at Mission Ballroom.EXPAND
Weezer performed all its hits at Mission Ballroom.
Conor McCormick-Cavanagh

When Weezer finally opened its set, naturally with "Buddy Holly," the band rocked out. That was followed by a string of sing-a-long hits.

Even playing, the band wasn't perfect. At times, Cuomo was sloppy. Early on in the set, he missed a cue to start a verse, which he acknowledged out loud. Additionally, Cuomo sang the wrong first verse to "Island in the Sun," starting with "when you're on a golden sea" instead of "when you're on a holiday." And the set was short – just about an hour in total.

Other than that, the band was great. Fans even heard a barbershop-quartet version of "Buddy Holly" and covers of "Africa" by Toto and "Take on Me" by A-ha.

And let's be honest, after sitting through that flub of an introduction, fans would've been fine to hear anything, as long as it wasn't another endless interview.

 
Conor McCormick-Cavanagh is a staff writer at Westword, where he covers a range of beats, including immigration, education and sports. He previously worked as a journalist in Tunisia. Originally from New York, Conor is still waiting for Denver's first bodega.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >