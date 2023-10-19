Charley Crockett, Jason Isbell and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Jason Isbell and his band, the 400 Unit, just booked a couple of Colorado dates as well: a night at the Mission on Thursday, May 2, followed by a night at Red Rocks on Friday, May 3. Tickets for the Mission Ballroom show are $69.50 and tickets for the Red Rocks show are $59.50; both are on sale now.
Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:
BLUEBIRD THEATER
New Show / On Sale Dates
Stephen Sanchez: With Stephen Day, Tue., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $49.95-$55
BOULDER THEATER
Slacker University's Fright Fest Tour: Fri., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $15-$30
Rocky Horror Picture Show: With Live Shadowcast Performance., Sun., Oct. 29, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $10
Trace Bundy's Acoustic Holiday: With The Accidentals, Sat., Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m., $26-$38
North Mississippi Allstars: With Bag Men, Fri., Jan. 12, 8 p.m., $25-$27.50
Sarah Jarosz: Polaroid Lovers Tour: Sat., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $25-$45
Super Diamond: The Neil Diamond Tribute: Fri., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $25-$30
Flipturn: Thu., March 14, 8 p.m., $25-$30
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Beartooth: With The Plot in You, Invent, Animate and Sleep Theory, Sun., March 3, 5:30 p.m., $30.75-$60.75
The Kooks: Inside In / Inside Out: With The Vaccines and Daisy the Great, Mon., March 18, 6 p.m., $41-$85.75
Alkaline Trio: Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs The Tour: With Drug Church, Wed., March 20, 6:30 p.m., $32-$66.75
Our Last Night: The Covers Only Tour: With Broadside and Normandie, Wed., May 1, 6:30 p.m., $26-$55.75
Jacob Collier: Djesse Vol. 4 Tour: Wed., May 29, 6 p.m., $41-$75.50
FOX THEATRE
Shallou: In Touch the Tour: With Origami Human, Wed., Nov. 22, 9 p.m., $21-$26
Strawberry Girls: With Standards, Fri., Nov. 24, 6:45 p.m., $18-$20
Phoneboy: With The Backfires, Wed., Nov. 29, 8 p.m., $18-$20
Wookiefoot: With A-Mac & the Height, Sat., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25
How The Grouch Stole New Year's Eve: With Brother Ali and The Grouch & Eligh, Sat., Dec. 30, 9 p.m., $29.50-$35
Eric Hutchinson: Thu., Jan. 11, 8 p.m., $27.50-$30
Dab Records & 88.5 KGNU present: Colorado's Finest Underground Hip Hop: With Jordan Polovina (Whiskey Blanket), The ILLSentials and Magnificent Wingspan, Sat., Jan. 13, 9 p.m., $19-$22
Kompany: With Ivory and Gorilla T, Sun., Jan. 14, 9 p.m., $20-$25
The Pamlico Sound & iZCALLi: With Libelula (feat. Wrenn & Ian), Sat., Jan. 20, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Dizgo: With 3420, Thu., Jan. 25, 8 p.m., $15-$18
GLOBE HALL
Dead Hookup: With Aughter, Batterhead and Spongbong Hemppants, Thu., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $15
The Regular: With Flower Head and Dear Luna, Sat., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $15
Hex Cassette: With Candy Chic and BRŪHA, Fri., Nov. 24, 8 p.m., $15
Citra: With Neon the Bishop and Nova Nights, Sat., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $15
Heart Shaped Zombie: With Orna, Beggar’s Union and Folded Face, Thu., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $15
Jeremie Albino: Sat., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $17
Helado Negro: Fri., May 3, 8 p.m., $22.50
GOTHIC THEATRE
The Record Company: Roll With It Tour: With Jesse Ahern, Sun., Jan. 14, 8 p.m., $29
Qveen Herby: Wed., Jan. 17, 8 p.m., $30-$40
Mustard Plug & Save Ferris: With Catch 22 and The Dendrites, Sat., Feb. 3, 8 p.m., $33.50-$35
Machine Head: Slaughter the Martour: With Fear Factory, Orbit Culture and Gates to Hell, Wed., Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m., $37.50-$42.50
Otoboke Beaver: With Drinking Boys and Girls Choir, Tue., March 5, 8 p.m., $29.95-$35
HI-DIVE
The Still Tide: With Body and Calamity, Sat., Nov. 4, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Tulpa: With Totem Pocket and House of Warmth., Sun., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Youth on Record: "Fellow Fashion Music Showcase": Thu., Nov. 16, 7 p.m., $12-$15
VCO: With Sour Magic and Hello Mountain, Sat., Nov. 25, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Cherished: With Pill Joy, Replica City and Flesh Tape, Fri., Dec. 1, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Soy Celesté: With Pretty.Loud and To Be Astronauts, Thu., Dec. 7, 9 p.m., $12-$15
LARIMER LOUNGE
Madeon: Red Rocks merch pop-up: Sat., Oct. 28, 1 p.m., free
Goodboys: Sat., Nov. 25, 9 p.m., $15-$20
Sweet Wyne: With Stephen Lear Band, Hala Hooper and Wilted Greens, Sun., Nov. 26, 5 p.m., $12
Zach Seabaugh: Wed., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $18
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Slow Magic: Forgotten Feels Tour: With Beacon Bloom and Mux Mool, Thu., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $22.50
Knuckle Pups: With Red Light Ritual and Stereo Ontario, Fri., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $14
Time to Waste: The Death of Skullkid: With Teekay, Chris Linan, Wade Taylor, Nova Tha Ghost, Tina Bean and Coden, Sun., Nov. 19, 5 p.m., $12-$15
Video Age: Sun., March 31, 8 p.m., $15
MARQUIS THEATER
Gvllow: Tue., Oct. 31, 7 p.m., $15
Consider the Source: Are You Watching Closely Tour: With Cycles, Thu., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $20-$23
Broadway Rave: Fri., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $10-$20
Destroyer (Solo): Sat., March 9, 7 p.m., $25
MISSION BALLROOM
KBCO presents: 8th Annual "Sing It to Me Santa!": With Grace Potter and Tracksuit Wedding (feat. Ryan Chrys), Fri., Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m., $40
Charley Crockett: Thu., Jan. 18, 8 p.m.; Fri., Jan. 19, 8 p.m., $45-$129.95
Waterparks: Sneaking Out of Heaven Tour: With Loveless, Sat., March 2, 7 p.m., $39.50-$45.50
Lany: "A Beautiful Blur" World Tour: Thu., March 7, 8 p.m., $59.50
Grouplove: Rock and Roll You Won’t Save Me Tour: With Bully, Wed., March 13, 8 p.m.
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit: With Amanda Shires, Thu., May 2, 7:30 p.m., $69.50
OGDEN THEATRE
Andy Frasco & the U.N.: With Tenth Mountain Division, Tue., Jan. 16, 8 p.m., $32.50-$35
Mau P: Fri., Feb. 2, 9 p.m., $35-$40
††† (Crosses): "Familiar World" Tour: Fri., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $42.50-$47.50
ISOxo: kidsgonemad! Tour: Sat., Feb. 17, 9 p.m., $36-$39
William Black: Fri., April 12, 9 p.m., $29.95-$35
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Pines: Sat., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $20
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Michelle Buteau: The Full Heart, Tight Jeans Tour: Sun., Dec. 17, 7 p.m., $29.50-$49.50
Jim Gaffigan: Barely Alive Tour: Thu., Jan. 11, 7 p.m.; Fri., Jan. 12, 7 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 13, 8 p.m.; Sun., Jan. 14, 8 p.m., $49.95-$99.95
Dancing With the Stars: Live!: Thu., March 7, 7:30 p.m., $50-$130
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit: With Amanda Shires, Fri., May 3, 7 p.m., $59.50
The Piano Guys: Wed., May 15, 7:30 p.m., $55-$115
Steve Martin and Martin Short: The Dukes of Funnytown!: With Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko, Fri., June 14, 8 p.m.
PARCELS: Mon., June 17, 7 p.m.
Parker McCollum: Burn It Down Tour: With Corey Kent, Sun., Aug. 25, 7 & 7:30 p.m.
Gregory Alan Isakov: Sun., Sept. 1, 7 p.m.; Mon., Sept. 2, 7 p.m.
SKYLARK LOUNGE
Zealot: With Cipriano and Gabriel Albelo, Thu., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $10-$13
Spitting Image: With Gollie G and Totem Pocket, Fri., Dec. 1, 9 p.m., $12-$15
SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Gera MX & Nanpa Básico: Que Chimba La Raza Tour: Wed., Nov. 8, 7 p.m., $27.50-$55
Andrés: With The Seafloor Cinema, Tue., Dec. 19, 6 p.m., $18
