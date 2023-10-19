 Charley Crockett, Jason Isbell and More 2024 and 2023 Denver Concerts | Westword
Concerts

Charley Crockett, Jason Isbell and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Other 2024 concert announcements include Gregory Allen Isakov, Andy Frasco and the U.N. and Jason Isbell.
October 19, 2023
Charley Crockett returns to Mission Ballroom for two nights in January.
Charley Crockett returns to Mission Ballroom for two nights in January. charleycrockettmusic / facebook
"The Man From Waco," Charley Crockett, is headed back to Denver for two nights at Mission Ballroom on Thursday, January 18, and Friday, January 19. Tickets are $45-$129.95 and are on sale now.

Jason Isbell and his band, the 400 Unit, just booked a couple of Colorado dates as well: a night at the Mission on Thursday, May 2, followed by a night at Red Rocks on Friday, May 3. Tickets for the Mission Ballroom show are $69.50 and tickets for the Red Rocks show are $59.50; both are on sale now.

Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:


New Show / On Sale Dates

BLUEBIRD THEATER
Stephen Sanchez: With Stephen Day, Tue., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $49.95-$55

BOULDER THEATER
Slacker University's Fright Fest Tour: Fri., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $15-$30
Rocky Horror Picture Show: With Live Shadowcast Performance., Sun., Oct. 29, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $10
Trace Bundy's Acoustic Holiday: With The Accidentals, Sat., Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m., $26-$38
North Mississippi Allstars: With Bag Men, Fri., Jan. 12, 8 p.m., $25-$27.50
Sarah Jarosz: Polaroid Lovers Tour: Sat., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $25-$45
Super Diamond: The Neil Diamond Tribute: Fri., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $25-$30
Flipturn: Thu., March 14, 8 p.m., $25-$30

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Beartooth: With The Plot in You, Invent, Animate and Sleep Theory, Sun., March 3, 5:30 p.m., $30.75-$60.75
The Kooks: Inside In / Inside Out: With The Vaccines and Daisy the Great, Mon., March 18, 6 p.m., $41-$85.75
Alkaline Trio: Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs The Tour: With Drug Church, Wed., March 20, 6:30 p.m., $32-$66.75
Our Last Night: The Covers Only Tour: With Broadside and Normandie, Wed., May 1, 6:30 p.m., $26-$55.75
Jacob Collier: Djesse Vol. 4 Tour: Wed., May 29, 6 p.m., $41-$75.50

FOX THEATRE
Shallou: In Touch the Tour: With Origami Human, Wed., Nov. 22, 9 p.m., $21-$26
Strawberry Girls: With Standards, Fri., Nov. 24, 6:45 p.m., $18-$20
Phoneboy: With The Backfires, Wed., Nov. 29, 8 p.m., $18-$20
Wookiefoot: With A-Mac & the Height, Sat., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25
How The Grouch Stole New Year's Eve: With Brother Ali and The Grouch & Eligh, Sat., Dec. 30, 9 p.m., $29.50-$35
Eric Hutchinson: Thu., Jan. 11, 8 p.m., $27.50-$30
Dab Records & 88.5 KGNU present: Colorado's Finest Underground Hip Hop: With Jordan Polovina (Whiskey Blanket), The ILLSentials and Magnificent Wingspan, Sat., Jan. 13, 9 p.m., $19-$22
Kompany: With Ivory and Gorilla T, Sun., Jan. 14, 9 p.m., $20-$25
The Pamlico Sound & iZCALLi: With Libelula (feat. Wrenn & Ian), Sat., Jan. 20, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Dizgo: With 3420, Thu., Jan. 25, 8 p.m., $15-$18

GLOBE HALL
Dead Hookup: With Aughter, Batterhead and Spongbong Hemppants, Thu., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $15
The Regular: With Flower Head and Dear Luna, Sat., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $15
Hex Cassette: With Candy Chic and BRŪHA, Fri., Nov. 24, 8 p.m., $15
Citra: With Neon the Bishop and Nova Nights, Sat., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $15
Heart Shaped Zombie: With Orna, Beggar’s Union and Folded Face, Thu., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $15
Jeremie Albino: Sat., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $17
Helado Negro: Fri., May 3, 8 p.m., $22.50

GOTHIC THEATRE
The Record Company: Roll With It Tour: With Jesse Ahern, Sun., Jan. 14, 8 p.m., $29
Qveen Herby: Wed., Jan. 17, 8 p.m., $30-$40
Mustard Plug & Save Ferris: With Catch 22 and The Dendrites, Sat., Feb. 3, 8 p.m., $33.50-$35
Machine Head: Slaughter the Martour: With Fear Factory, Orbit Culture and Gates to Hell, Wed., Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m., $37.50-$42.50
Otoboke Beaver: With Drinking Boys and Girls Choir, Tue., March 5, 8 p.m., $29.95-$35

HI-DIVE
The Still Tide: With Body and Calamity, Sat., Nov. 4, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Tulpa: With Totem Pocket and House of Warmth., Sun., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Youth on Record: "Fellow Fashion Music Showcase": Thu., Nov. 16, 7 p.m., $12-$15
VCO: With Sour Magic and Hello Mountain, Sat., Nov. 25, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Cherished: With Pill Joy, Replica City and Flesh Tape, Fri., Dec. 1, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Soy Celesté: With Pretty.Loud and To Be Astronauts, Thu., Dec. 7, 9 p.m., $12-$15

LARIMER LOUNGE
Madeon: Red Rocks merch pop-up: Sat., Oct. 28, 1 p.m., free
Goodboys: Sat., Nov. 25, 9 p.m., $15-$20
Sweet Wyne: With Stephen Lear Band, Hala Hooper and Wilted Greens, Sun., Nov. 26, 5 p.m., $12
Zach Seabaugh: Wed., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $18

LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Slow Magic: Forgotten Feels Tour: With Beacon Bloom and Mux Mool, Thu., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $22.50
Knuckle Pups: With Red Light Ritual and Stereo Ontario, Fri., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $14
Time to Waste: The Death of Skullkid: With Teekay, Chris Linan, Wade Taylor, Nova Tha Ghost, Tina Bean and Coden, Sun., Nov. 19, 5 p.m., $12-$15
Video Age: Sun., March 31, 8 p.m., $15

MARQUIS THEATER
Gvllow: Tue., Oct. 31, 7 p.m., $15
Consider the Source: Are You Watching Closely Tour: With Cycles, Thu., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $20-$23
Broadway Rave: Fri., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $10-$20
Destroyer (Solo): Sat., March 9, 7 p.m., $25

MISSION BALLROOM
KBCO presents: 8th Annual "Sing It to Me Santa!": With Grace Potter and Tracksuit Wedding (feat. Ryan Chrys), Fri., Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m., $40
Charley Crockett: Thu., Jan. 18, 8 p.m.; Fri., Jan. 19, 8 p.m., $45-$129.95
Waterparks: Sneaking Out of Heaven Tour: With Loveless, Sat., March 2, 7 p.m., $39.50-$45.50
Lany: "A Beautiful Blur" World Tour: Thu., March 7, 8 p.m., $59.50
Grouplove: Rock and Roll You Won’t Save Me Tour: With Bully, Wed., March 13, 8 p.m.
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit: With Amanda Shires, Thu., May 2, 7:30 p.m., $69.50

OGDEN THEATRE
Andy Frasco & the U.N.: With Tenth Mountain Division, Tue., Jan. 16, 8 p.m., $32.50-$35
Mau P: Fri., Feb. 2, 9 p.m., $35-$40
††† (Crosses): "Familiar World" Tour: Fri., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $42.50-$47.50
ISOxo: kidsgonemad! Tour: Sat., Feb. 17, 9 p.m., $36-$39
William Black: Fri., April 12, 9 p.m., $29.95-$35

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Pines: Sat., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $20

PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Michelle Buteau: The Full Heart, Tight Jeans Tour: Sun., Dec. 17, 7 p.m., $29.50-$49.50
Jim Gaffigan: Barely Alive Tour: Thu., Jan. 11, 7 p.m.; Fri., Jan. 12, 7 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 13, 8 p.m.; Sun., Jan. 14, 8 p.m., $49.95-$99.95
Dancing With the Stars: Live!: Thu., March 7, 7:30 p.m., $50-$130

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit: With Amanda Shires, Fri., May 3, 7 p.m., $59.50
The Piano Guys: Wed., May 15, 7:30 p.m., $55-$115
Steve Martin and Martin Short: The Dukes of Funnytown!: With Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko, Fri., June 14, 8 p.m.
PARCELS: Mon., June 17, 7 p.m.
Parker McCollum: Burn It Down Tour: With Corey Kent, Sun., Aug. 25, 7 & 7:30 p.m.
Gregory Alan Isakov: Sun., Sept. 1, 7 p.m.; Mon., Sept. 2, 7 p.m.

SKYLARK LOUNGE
Zealot: With Cipriano and Gabriel Albelo, Thu., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $10-$13
Spitting Image: With Gollie G and Totem Pocket, Fri., Dec. 1, 9 p.m., $12-$15

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Gera MX & Nanpa Básico: Que Chimba La Raza Tour: Wed., Nov. 8, 7 p.m., $27.50-$55
Andrés: With The Seafloor Cinema, Tue., Dec. 19, 6 p.m., $18

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected]. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
