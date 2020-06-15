Chicano Music Hall of Fame Announces Call for Nominations

Nearly two decades ago, Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center established the Chicano Music Hall of Fame to celebrate musicians who have contributed to keeping Spanish-language music flourishing in Colorado. Since then, Su Teatro has honored Colorado music legends such as Paco Sanchez, Los Alvarados, Conjunto Colores, Johnny “Ritmo” Rodriguez and Trujillo.

Last week Su Teatro announced a call for nominations for this year's Chicano Music Hall of Fame, which can be submitted until midnight on June 30. Inductees will be announced in early July and will be honored during a ceremony at Su Teatro’s 24th annual Chicano Music Festival, which runs July 29 through August 2 at 721 Santa Fe Drive and will also stream online.

“So many of these cats have played in obscurity forever," Su Teatro executive artistic director Tony Garcia, who helped start the Chicano Music Hall of Fame, told Westword in 2016. "No one ever wanted to take the time to recognize their contributions. Our criteria is artists who have been innovative and original. These are amazing people who made these incredible contributions. When we induct them, we always hear things like, ‘I never knew anyone noticed what I was doing.’”



Rules:

• Everyone in our community is encouraged to nominate a musician, a producer or even a physical or organizational entity that they feel represents a significant contribution to Chicano Music.

• The focus of the CMHOF is on Colorado musicians, so national musicians although influential are ineligible unless a significant portion of their work and influence was in Colorado.

• Only nominations submitted via email CMHOF@suteatro.org or via our online application available at www.suteatro.org by midnight June 30, 2020 will be accepted.

• Inductees will be announced in early July 2020. Criteria for Evaluation:

Longevity

• The committee seeks to recognize those who were pioneers in advancing Spanish language music here in Colorado. The committee has not defined longevity in terms of years, but is seeking to recognize contributors who have provided consistent or sustained activities over a period of time. There is a desire on the committee’s part to honor musicians who may not be with us long and try to limit posthumous recognitions.

Unique

• How is the nominee one of a kind? What is the singular contribution that they introduced? Did they introduce a new genre, technique or style?

Excellence

• What are the qualities that placed the nominee at the "top of their game”? Your nominations should include the following:

1. A description, in detail, of how their musical work has expanded exposure to a Chicano aesthetic.

2. Information that describes how long the nominee(s) has been performing or supporting the musical form.

3. A description, in detail, of how their musical work has been at a high standard of excellence and quality.

For more information, go to the Su Teatro website.