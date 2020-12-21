Shake Up Your Christmas Playlist With New Colorado Music

Christmas is here, and as much as tradition matters, sometimes changing up your playlist makes the holidays more meaningful. If you're looking for new homegrown music, original songs and compelling covers alike, Denver's artists have you covered. Listen to new music from the Lumineers, Porlolo, White Rose Motor Oil, former Flash Mountain Flood bassist Derek Dames Ohl, the Infamous Stringdusters and more.

White Rose Motor Oil

Broken Heart Holiday

Alt-country band White Rose Motor Oil has released an entire home-recorded Christmas album for those who aren't so excited about the upcoming holiday. With tracks like "Broken Heart Holiday" and a cover of Dolly Parton's "Hard Candy Christmas," the album puts a fresh spin on the season. Broken Heart Holiday is available on Bandcamp.

Derek Dames Ohl

"Blue Skies and It's Christmas Time"

Former Flash Mountain Flood bassist Derek Dames Ohl dropped a Colorado-themed holiday tune this year. The folksy song was written last Christmas Eve, and Ohl hopes it comforts people during this lonely COVID-19 holiday season. Accompanied by a music video, it is the perfect homage to the state's beautiful winters. The track is available on Bandcamp.



Infamous Stringdusters

Dust the Halls: An Acoustic Christmas Holiday

Based in Denver, the Infamous Stringdusters have released their tenth studio album, Dust the Halls: An Acoustic Christmas Holiday. In November, they released "Little Drummer Boy" and "Deck the Halls," and now the acoustic album is loaded with more of your Christmas favorites. The quintet, which includes Andy Falco on guitar, Chris Pandolfi on banjo, Andy Hall on dobro, Jeremy Garrett on fiddle and Travis Book on double base, blends bluegrass and rock to get you in the holiday spirit. Dust the Halls: An Acoustic Christmas Holiday is out now on all streaming platforms.

DJ Zenas

"For the Holidayz"

Looking for hip-hop holidays? DJ Zenas, originally from Denver, just released his first Christmas song, "For the Holidayz." It's a lighthearted take on family fun, drama, games and the joys of going home — with a little God and eggnog in the mix. The song is available on Spotify.



Tony Meade

Wassail

Musician Tony Meade breaks away from traditional Christmas music with his new eighteen-track album, Wassail. Spanning genres from pop to punk, Meade arranged and recorded the music, playing instruments on all the songs himself. Even when it sounds like a full choir, that's still Meade. Wassail hit streaming platforms November 1; hear it on Spotify.

The Lumineers

"Silent Night"

The superstars in the Lumineers dropped this stirring take on "Silent Night" to help raise money for the National Independent Venue Association's emergency fund. Not only will the song remind you of the reason for the season, but it's also a chance to help keep venues alive.

Porlolo

"Christmas in Hollis"

Denver stalwart Erin Roberts, frontwoman of Porlolo, dropped this pop cover of Run D.M.C.'s "Christmas in Hollis." It's a fun song about Christmas in Queens. While indie-rock covers of classic hip-hop can be downright awkward, this is a respectful nod from one genre to another.

