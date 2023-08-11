Church Fire Finds Bliss Within Terror

Denver’s music scene is a tapestry of varied timbres and artistic sensibilities. Existing within the more nebulous part of this tapestry is the threatening yet oddly transcendental trio Church Fire, consisting of Shannon Webber on lead vocals, songwriter David Samuelson and Kate Warner on electronics and backup vocals. The group will be playing with other experimental local acts at the new indie noise-rock festival on South Broadway, Ghost Canyon Fest.
Church Fire's abstract sound is a fusion that extends beyond the boundaries of the genres it encapsulates — an evolution marked by an unhinged exploration of industrial noise, infectious beats and crushed vocals. This experimentation constructs a sonic landscape that meshes elements of punk and electronic music, combusting into an atmosphere that is both chaotic and hypnotic.
This sound, while always intense, has morphed over time. “I think from where we started, like messing with electronic instruments to where we are now, we've definitely gotten noisier, which helps us express the anger we are trying to portray,” says Samuelson.
Even though he would describe his approach to songwriting as simple, Samuelson's classical and jazz background provides a distinct contrast to the band’s pointedly chaotic style and performance, with his compositions creating complexity within a sound that many would otherwise label cacophony. This depth was further accentuated in 2018, when Warner became a full-time member of the band. "What Kate brings is a very interesting, different sensibility when it comes to notation and composition and vibe," Webber notes. “I think she brings a depth and a curiosity, so it's not just straight pop.”
In contrast to Samuelson and Warner’s musical backgrounds, Webber taps the intuitive, raw, confrontational spirit of punk rock in both her lyrics and her vocalizations, drawing from her roots in political punk. These lyrics include allegories to rape culture, unfettered capitalism and unethical consumption, among other topics — all subjects that induce a sense of aggravated discontent that is reflected as rage in tone as well as live performance.
Listeners may expect this intensity to permeate Webber’s everyday demeanor, but when speaking with her, you discover quite the opposite. It's a trait that Webber attributes to the releasing nature of the band’s art. "If you have an outlet for your seriosity and an outlet for your rage, then you truly are more capable of joy and ease,” she says.
“We don't take ourselves too seriously," Warner adds. "That would be a bummer. It's like we take our music seriously, but we don't take ourselves too seriously.”
That catharsis, more than the desire to be a well-known band, is what motivates the bandmates, and that’s allowed them to stay true to their art rather than the creative direction of A&Rs and investors if they were to take a more careerist approach. “I've gotten messages that make me think sometimes folks might be a little disappointed that we don't sell out more. … When you really break it down to what they're saying, their base, it's like, 'You're bad at business.' And honestly, it's true,” says Webber.
“We just do what is interesting to us, honestly. We're all day job people, so doing this is what keeps us — or at least for me; I can only really speak for myself — what makes life worth living,” adds Samuelson. “I just want to follow my own interests and discover what’s challenging and new for us.”
Samuelson notes the importance of the music community and its impact on Church Fire’s sound. “I mean, to be honest, mostly when we play shows, I just want to be like everybody's band, I'm so inspired by everybody. Every band I watch, I'm like, damn, I want to do that,” says Samuelson. "Playing so many shows and with so many cool experimental bands gives us a feeling like we could do whatever we want."
Church Fire’s desire to test and refine the boundaries of its compositions stands out in an era where music is increasingly more homogenized and stratified. By fusing electronic music, punk rock and walls of noise into an electrifying performance, the trio brews a potent concoction that is both mesmerizing and terrifying, resonating with its audience on both an emotional, intellectual and often spiritual level.
“I've heard degrees of that, particularly from women, of having this combo of anger, catharsis, beauty and fun at the same time — cause the music really is that," Webber says. "I think it's beautiful."
Church Fire plays Ghost Canyon Fest at the hi-dive, 7 South Broadway, on Sunday, August 13, with Big Brave, Masma Dream World, Dug and more. Tickets are $22-$25.