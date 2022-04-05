City Park Jazz Announces Lineup for Summer Concert Series

Summer concert season is quickly approaching, and there's nothing like a new lineup announcement to remind you that warm, music-filled nights are ahead. City Park Jazz has announced its roster for this summer, when you can catch Denver act perform for free in the park on Sundays from 6 to 8 p.m.
The series kicks off on June 5 with a tribute to Ron Miles, a legendary Denver jazz musician who recently passed away.
"His untimely passing on March 8 leaves an enormous hole in the heart of the music scene here, especially in the jazz genre," says talent booker and City Park Jazz Board of Directors President Andy Bercaw. "Shane Endsley, an amazing trumpeter in his own right and a colleague of Miles at Metro State University, will be leading an ensemble of Miles sidemen, playing his eternal original music. There will be tears shed and hearts aligned at this truly meaningful memorial, for sure.”
Another special performance is the third annual Brass Band Extravaganza, which is set for July 17 and allotted an extra hour, starting at 5 p.m. The show will include performances by No Hands Brass Band, Tivoli Club Brass Band and Badda Boom Brass Band.
The series, which covers ten weekends this summer, also includes:
June 12: Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra ft. Fiesta Colorado Dance Company
June 19: Hazel Miller and the Collective
June 26: Paa Kow
July 3: Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra
July 10: Euforquestra
July 24: Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles
July 31: Jakarta
August 7: Colorado Mambo Orchestra
Admission is free; while food trucks will be on hand, you can also pack in a picnic. To learn more about the concert series, visit cityparkjazz.org.