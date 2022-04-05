Support Us

City Park Jazz Announces Lineup for Summer Concert Series

April 5, 2022 2:53PM

Indulge in the best of local jazz at City Park Jazz's summer concert series.
Summer concert season is quickly approaching, and there's nothing like a new lineup announcement to remind you that warm, music-filled nights are ahead. City Park Jazz has announced its roster for this summer, when you can catch Denver act perform for free in the park on Sundays from 6 to 8 p.m.

The series kicks off on June 5 with a tribute to Ron Miles, a legendary Denver jazz musician who recently passed away.

"His untimely passing on March 8 leaves an enormous hole in the heart of the music scene here, especially in the jazz genre," says talent booker and City Park Jazz Board of Directors President Andy Bercaw. "Shane Endsley, an amazing trumpeter in his own right and a colleague of Miles at Metro State University, will be leading an ensemble of Miles sidemen, playing his eternal original music. There will be tears shed and hearts aligned at this truly meaningful memorial, for sure.”

Another special performance is the third annual Brass Band Extravaganza, which is set for July 17 and allotted an extra hour, starting at 5 p.m. The show will include performances by No Hands Brass Band, Tivoli Club Brass Band and Badda Boom Brass Band.

The series, which covers ten weekends this summer, also includes:

June 12: Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra ft. Fiesta Colorado Dance Company

June 19: Hazel Miller and the Collective

June 26: Paa Kow

July 3: Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra

July 10: Euforquestra

July 24: Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles

July 31: Jakarta

August 7: Colorado Mambo Orchestra

Admission is free; while food trucks will be on hand, you can also pack in a picnic. To learn more about the concert series, visit cityparkjazz.org.
