Les Claypool, John Fogerty and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Iconic multi-instrumentalist Oteil Burbridge, who has played with the Allman Brothers, Dead & Co., Joe Russo's Almost Dead, Tedeschi Trucks and more, hits the Ogden on Thursday, October 20. Tickets are $45.
And Les Claypool, perhaps the best bassist of his generation, brings his Bastard Jazz group to the Boulder Theater on Friday, August 5. Tickets are $39.95-$45.
But that's not all. Read every new concert announcement below:
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATESBELLCO THEATRE
Fuerza Regida - Del Barrio Hasta Aquí Tour 2022: With Calle 24, Sun., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $39.50-$229.50
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Damien Jurado: With Chris Pureka, Thu., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $30
The Bad Plus: Sun., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $30
Carbon Leaf: Fri., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $25
Flipturn: Fri., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $20
Pond: Fri., Dec. 9, 9 p.m., $25
BOULDER THEATER
Pink Talking Fish Are Dead: Fri., June 17, 11:30 p.m., $12.50-$15.
Les Claypool's Bastard Jazz: With Stanton Moore, Mike Dillon and Skerik, Fri., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $39.50-$45
BUCHANAN PARK RECREATION CENTER
Hops Drops Evergreen Music & Beer Festival: With Rapidgrass, Heavy Diamond Ring, The Wrecklunds, Justus and the Limits, Extra Gold, Jesh Yancey & the High Hopes, YepOK and Drew Dvorchak and Friends, Sat., June 25, noon, $35-$150
FOX THEATRE
Steely Dead: With Cool Shade, Sat., July 16, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Avi Kaplan: Tue., Dec. 6, 8 p.m
GOTHIC THEATRE
Polyphia: With Unprocessed and Death Tour, Thu., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $22.50.
Full of Hell: With Blood Incantation, Vermin Womb, Mortuous and God Is War, Tue., Sept. 13, 7 p.m., $22.50
GRIZZLY ROSE
Spencer Crandall: Fri., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $15
HI-DIVE
Lesser Care: With don't get lemon and Natural Violence., Wed., June 22, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Johno Leeroy Roberts: With Garrett T. Capps, Thu., June 30, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Shamarr Allen: With Wes Watkins and DJ Stang., Tue., July 12, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
LARIMER LOUNGE
Lord Huron Official After-Party: With DJ Con Queso (Miguel of Lord Huron), Fri., June 3, 10 p.m., $15
LEVITT PAVILION
Colorado Is for Lovers: With The Wonder Years, Thursday, Hot Mulligan, Hot Mulligan, Story of the Year, Hawthorne Heights, Emery, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, The OBGMs, THICK and My Body Sings Electric, Sun., Aug. 28, 11:30 a.m., $49.50-$70
LULU'S DOWNSTAIRS
James McMurtry: Fri., July 22, 8 p.m., $25-$100
MARQUIS THEATER
Nick Waterhouse: Sat., July 9, 8 p.m., $22
Jarren Benton: Mon., July 11, 7 p.m., $18
Best Night Ever Party: Fri., July 15, 8 p.m., $10
Fucked Up: Thu., Sept. 1, 7 p.m., $20
Duckwrth - Chrome Tour 2022: Sun., Sept. 25, 7 p.m., $22
Authority Zero - Good Company Tour: Fri., Sept. 30, 7 p.m., $18
Mallrat: Fri., Oct. 7, 7 p.m., $18
The Chills 2022 Scaterbrain Storms Tour: Mon., Oct. 24, 7 p.m., $20
MEOW WOLF
Indie 102.3's 'Serve It' Pride Party: With DJ Kori Hazel, drag queen Mikki Miraj and friends, and musical acts Destino and Wheelchair Sports Camp, Wed., June 1, 8 p.m., $16
DJ Airwolf: Wed., Aug. 31, 8 p.m., $25
Superorganism: Tue., Oct. 11, 7 p.m., $20
MOE'S ORIGINAL BBQ & BOWL
Wolf Lingo: With Spliff Tank, Sound Industry and Anti-Formula, Sat., June 11, 7 p.m., $12-$18
The Barre Chord Bangers: With Record Thieves and Desert Radio, Sat., Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18
OGDEN THEATRE
Joyce Manor: With Citizen, Prince Daddy & the Hyena and PHONY, Wed., Aug. 3, 7 p.m., $19.99-$29.50
Mom Jeans: With Free Throw, Just Friends and Super American, Sat., Sept. 3, 7 p.m., $25
(Sandy) Alex G: With Barrie, Wed., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $25-$79
Oteil Burbridge: Thu., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $45
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Kool Keith: Sat., June 18, 9 p.m., $20-$32
Ryan Montbleau Band: Fri., Aug. 5, 9 p.m., $20-$33
RINO SHOWCASE MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL
With The XO, Oh Paris, The Study Abroad, Dzirae Gold, Kid Astronaut, Old Man Saxon, Capture This and Sophie Gray, Sat., June 11, noon, $20. [edit secondary] With Kayla Ruby, Compass & Cavern, ENZI, This Broken Beat, The Losers Club, Saint Nomad and The BRKN, Sun., July 17, noon, $20. With Neon the Bishop, Shady Oaks, The Mananas, VYNYL, Elektric Animals, One Flew West, Neoma and Bay Ledges, Sat., Aug. 27, noon, $20.
RIVERFRONT PARK SUMMER SESSIONS
Summer Sessions No. 1: With Mile High Soul Club, Float Like a Buffalo and Brothers of Brass, Fri., June 24, 4 p.m., free
Summer Sessions No. 2: With Sturtz, Sarah Slaton & The Great Perhaps and Boot Gun, Fri., July 8, 4 p.m., free
Summer Sessions No. 3: With Erin Stereo, Levi Double U and Fred Fancy, Fri., Aug. 19, 4 p.m., free
Summer Sessions No. 4: With IAMGRÜV, Venus Cruz and Los Mocochetes, Fri., Sept. 16, 4 p.m., free
SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Euge Groove: Fri., Aug. 5, 10 p.m., $35-$40
SUMMIT
Dehd: Fri., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $22.50
Everything Everything: Fri., Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m., $24
The Menzingers: "On The Impossible 10 Year Tour": With Touche Amore and Screaming Females, Sun., Dec. 4, 7 p.m., $35.
VELVET ELK LOUNGE
Melt: Fri., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $15
VILAR PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
Fleet Foxes: With Tim Bernardes, Tue., June 29, 7 p.m., $88-$125
Hélène Grimaud: Tue., June 28, 7 p.m., $45-$50
John Fogerty: Thu., June 30, 7 p.m.; Fri., July 1, 7 p.m., $245-$475
Kenny G: Mon., July 11, 7 p.m., $95-$125
An Evening With McDermott & Szeps-Znaider: Tue., July 12, 7 p.m., $45-$50
Shakey Graves: Wed., July 13, 7 p.m., $55
Midland – The Last Resort Tour: Wed., July 20, 7 p.m., $85-$125
Corinne Bailey Rae: Thu., July 21, 7 p.m., $35-$45
Old Crow Medicine Show: Sun., July 24, 7 p.m., $75-$95
Danish String Quartet: Mon., Aug. 1, 7 p.m., $45-$50
Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers: Thu., Aug. 11, 7 p.m., $78-$92
AMERICA: Fri., Aug. 19, 7 p.m., $95-$125
Jimmie Vaughan: Fri., Aug. 26, 7 p.m., $48-$58
