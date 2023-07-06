CloZee, Beats Antique and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

The ethnotronica powerhouse dance masters in Beats Antique return to Denver to headline Mission Ballroom on Saturday, January 20. Tickets are $29.95-$34.95 and are on sale now.
Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:
New Show / On Sale DatesBELLCO THEATRE
Peso Pluma: Doble P Tour: Sat., Aug. 5, 8 p.m.; Sun., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., $91.50-$301.50
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Zoso (The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience): Thu., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $20
Brothers of Brass: Thu., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $19.50-$22.50
EyeHateGod: With Goatwhore and Cancer Christ, Sun., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25
Girl Named Tom: With Jordana Bryant, Thu., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $35-$40
GLOBE HALL
Generation Nomad: With The Keeps, Juno Rossa and Mike Ring, Fri., July 28, 8 p.m., $15
Elliot Greer: Wed., Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $15
Zella Day: With Okey Dokey, Sat., Aug. 5, 9 p.m.; Sun., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., $22
Slow Pulp: With Babehoven, Sun., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $21
GOTHIC THEATRE
The Potato Pirates: With Axeslasher, Pitch Invasion and Eyes of Salt, Sat., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $22.50
HI-DIVE
Plains Archaic presents: Electronic Artifacts II: With Lower Tar, K129, Precious Blood, Modern Devotion and CXCXCX, Fri., Aug. 11, 9 p.m., $10
Ghost Canyon Fest: Day 2: With Pleasure Venom, Rick (From Pile), Big'n, Endless Nameless, Hoaries and Almanac Man., Sat., Aug. 12, 6 p.m., $22-$25
Ghost Canyon Fest: Day 3: With Big Brave, Masma Dream World, Church Fire, DUG, Flooding, Quits and Abandoncy., Sun., Aug. 13, 7 p.m., $22-$25
Blushing: With Wave Decay and Calamity, Mon., Sept. 4, 8 p.m., $12-$15
LARIMER LOUNGE
Sierra: Mon., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $20
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Wabi: With DJ Carbon, Fri., Aug. 4, 9 p.m., $15
Prophets Tomb: With Crotalus, Nihil and Christectomy, Sat., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $15-$18
The Hinckleys: With The Vashon Seed, Cyclo Sonic and Graveyard People, Sat., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $14-$17
Whitmer Thomas: With American Arts & Culture Review, Thu., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $18
yungatita: Thu., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $14
Easy Honey: Thu., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $15
MARQUIS THEATER
Field Medic: With Olivia Barton, Thu., Sept. 21, 7 p.m., $20
MEOW WOLF
ALEXSUCKS: Fri., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $17
Everything Is Terrible! Kidz Klub! 2023 Summer Tour: Tue., Aug. 15, 7 p.m., $20-$25
Last Heroes: Thu., Sept. 7, 9 p.m., $20
Flintwick: With Ooga, Maxfield, deerskin and phLO, Sat., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $20
Chris Liebing: Thu., Sept. 21, 10 p.m., $30
Danceportation: Monstercat Takeover: Sat., Sept. 23, 10:30 p.m., $70
MISSION BALLROOM
The Band Camino: Screaming in the Dark Tour: With Bad Suns and The Wldlfe, Mon., Oct. 2, 7 p.m., $39.50-$70
The Used: With Sleeping With Sirens and Dead American, Wed., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., $44.50
CloZee: Microworlds North American Tour: With Vincent Antone, Yoko and Daggz (12/30), with LYNY, Super Future and pheel. (12/31), Sat., Dec. 30, 8 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $70-$80
Beats Antique: The Metamorphosis (A Generative Art Experience): With Balkan Bump and Dimond Saints, Sat., Jan. 20, 8 p.m., $29.95-$34.95
OGDEN THEATRE
Eric Nam: #HouseOnAHillTour: Fri., Oct. 27, 7 p.m., $50
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Love Language: Neo Soul Afro Fusion House Music: Sat., July 15, 9 p.m., $22
HYPE! 90s & 2000s Dance Party: Sat., July 29, 9 p.m., $25-$30
Dessa: Wed., Oct. 4, 9 p.m., $22-$40
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Goblin (performing Dario Argento's "Demons"): Wed., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $25-$49.50
Eddie Izzard The Remix: The First 35 Years: Mon., Oct. 30, 8 p.m.; Tue., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $50-$75
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
FKJ: 2023 U.S. Fall Tour: With Nightmares On Wax, Sun., Oct. 1, 6:30 p.m., $55-$527
SKYLARK LOUNGE
Ghost Canyon Fest: Day 1: With GPR, Heet Deth, Quits, Moon Pussy and Shiny Around The Edges, Fri., Aug. 11, 7 p.m., $15
The Dendrites 20th Anniversary Show: Sat., Aug. 26, 9 p.m., $20
Clementine Was Right: With Dialup, Fri., Sept. 1, 9 p.m., $10-$13
Unwed Sailor: With Tremours and Los Toms, Sat., Sept. 9, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.