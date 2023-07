CloZee, Beats Antique and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

New Show / On Sale Dates

The world-famous Denver-based EDM producer CloZee announced her much-anticipated Microworlds Tour , which will end with a two-night New Year's Eve run at Mission Ballroom on Saturday, December 30, and Sunday, December 31. Tickets are $70-$80 and are on sale now.The ethnotronica powerhouse dance masters in Beats Antique return to Denver to headline Mission Ballroom on Saturday, January 20. Tickets are $29.95-$34.95 and are on sale now.Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:Sat., Aug. 5, 8 p.m.; Sun., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., $91.50-$301.50Thu., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $20Thu., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $19.50-$22.50With Goatwhore and Cancer Christ, Sun., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25With Jordana Bryant, Thu., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $35-$40With The Keeps, Juno Rossa and Mike Ring, Fri., July 28, 8 p.m., $15Wed., Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $15With Okey Dokey, Sat., Aug. 5, 9 p.m.; Sun., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., $22With Babehoven, Sun., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $21With Axeslasher, Pitch Invasion and Eyes of Salt, Sat., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $22.50With Lower Tar, K129, Precious Blood, Modern Devotion and CXCXCX, Fri., Aug. 11, 9 p.m., $10With Pleasure Venom, Rick (From Pile), Big'n, Endless Nameless, Hoaries and Almanac Man., Sat., Aug. 12, 6 p.m., $22-$25With Big Brave, Masma Dream World, Church Fire, DUG, Flooding, Quits and Abandoncy., Sun., Aug. 13, 7 p.m., $22-$25With Wave Decay and Calamity, Mon., Sept. 4, 8 p.m., $12-$15Mon., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $20With DJ Carbon, Fri., Aug. 4, 9 p.m., $15With Crotalus, Nihil and Christectomy, Sat., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $15-$18With The Vashon Seed, Cyclo Sonic and Graveyard People, Sat., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $14-$17With American Arts & Culture Review, Thu., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $18Thu., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $14Thu., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $15With Olivia Barton, Thu., Sept. 21, 7 p.m., $20Fri., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $17Tue., Aug. 15, 7 p.m., $20-$25Thu., Sept. 7, 9 p.m., $20With Ooga, Maxfield, deerskin and phLO, Sat., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $20Thu., Sept. 21, 10 p.m., $30Sat., Sept. 23, 10:30 p.m., $70With Bad Suns and The Wldlfe, Mon., Oct. 2, 7 p.m., $39.50-$70With Sleeping With Sirens and Dead American, Wed., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., $44.50With Vincent Antone, Yoko and Daggz (12/30), with LYNY, Super Future and pheel. (12/31), Sat., Dec. 30, 8 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $70-$80With Balkan Bump and Dimond Saints, Sat., Jan. 20, 8 p.m., $29.95-$34.95Fri., Oct. 27, 7 p.m., $50Sat., July 15, 9 p.m., $22Sat., July 29, 9 p.m., $25-$30Wed., Oct. 4, 9 p.m., $22-$40Wed., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $25-$49.50Mon., Oct. 30, 8 p.m.; Tue., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $50-$75With Nightmares On Wax, Sun., Oct. 1, 6:30 p.m., $55-$527With GPR, Heet Deth, Quits, Moon Pussy and Shiny Around The Edges, Fri., Aug. 11, 7 p.m., $15Sat., Aug. 26, 9 p.m., $20With Dialup, Fri., Sept. 1, 9 p.m., $10-$13With Tremours and Los Toms, Sat., Sept. 9, 9 p.m., $12-$15