Reader: Here's to Many More Live Shows at the Fox!

“We wanted to have the greatest place in the world, where we could hang out, see the greatest music in the world and have a ton of fun,” Strasburg says. “We were all coming out of college. We didn’t feel that the existing [venues] — which were far [fewer] than they are now in Colorado — really cared about our community and the experiences we wanted. You’ve got to build it. You've got to make it happen if you want it."
And happen it did. The Fox, which was inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame last year, just celebrated its thirtieth anniversary, filling those three decades with plenty of shows and memories.
Readers shared many of their favorite concerts in comments on the Westword Facebook post about the Fox's big birthday. Recalls Mike:
The String Cheese Incident recording a String Cheese Incident live album.Adds Jimmy:
David Byrne, Russell Crowe, Suzanne Vega on the same bill in 2001.Remembers Raymond:
Jesus Lizard 1997Suggests Root:
Killswitch Engage playing alive or just breathing in its entirety, with Shadows Fall.Offers Chris:
Magic Beans during the 25th anniversary of the Fox.Recalls Daniel Salcido:
The GZA, Ramon Montoya when the roof was on fire (not really) and he continued rhyming through the alarm. Pyroclastic flowAdds Mark:
Dave Matthews Band - September ‘94. The day Under The Table and Dreaming was released.Says Greg:
Merl Saunders & the Rainforest Band on the very same day that Jerry Garcia died. Now that was some heavy business.And Sally concludes:
After two years of the pandemic, I remember every show as the best. Here's to many more live shows at the Fox!