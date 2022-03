Reader: Here's to Many More Live Shows at the Fox!

The String Cheese Incident recording a String Cheese Incident live album.

David Byrne, Russell Crowe, Suzanne Vega on the same bill in 2001.



Jesus Lizard 1997



Killswitch Engage playing alive or just breathing in its entirety, with Shadows Fall.



Magic Beans during the 25th anniversary of the Fox.



The GZA, Ramon Montoya when the roof was on fire (not really) and he continued rhyming through the alarm. Pyroclastic flow



Dave Matthews Band - September ‘94. The day Under The Table and Dreaming was released.

Merl Saunders & the Rainforest Band on the very same day that Jerry Garcia died. Now that was some heavy business.

After two years of the pandemic, I remember every show as the best. Here's to many more live shows at the Fox!

When the Fox Theatre debuted on the Hill in Boulder in March 1992 , its chances didn't look good. “There wasn't a person in the existing adult-music community in Colorado that thought we had a one-in-a-hundred chance of surviving," recalls Don Strasburg, who partnered with five others to open the place.“We wanted to have the greatest place in the world, where we could hang out, see the greatest music in the world and have a ton of fun,” Strasburg says. “We were all coming out of college. We didn’t feel that the existing [venues] — which were far [fewer] than they are now in Colorado — really cared about our community and the experiences we wanted. You’ve got to build it. You've got to make it happen if you want it."And happen it did. The Fox, which was inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame last year, just celebrated its thirtieth anniversary, filling those three decades with plenty of shows and memories.Readers shared many of their favorite concerts in comments on the Westword Facebook post about the Fox's big birthday . Recalls Mike:Adds Jimmy:Remembers Raymond:Suggests Root:Offers Chris:Recalls Daniel Salcido:Adds Mark:Says Greg:And Sally concludes:What was your favorite show at the Fox? At any Denver venue? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]