Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Comment of the Day

Reader: Here's to Many More Live Shows at the Fox!

March 20, 2022 5:57AM

Reader: Here's to Many More Live Shows at the Fox!
Courtesy the Fox Theatre
When the Fox Theatre debuted on the Hill in Boulder in March 1992, its chances didn't look good. “There wasn't a person in the existing adult-music community in Colorado that thought we had a one-in-a-hundred chance of surviving," recalls Don Strasburg, who partnered with five others to open the place.

“We wanted to have the greatest place in the world, where we could hang out, see the greatest music in the world and have a ton of fun,” Strasburg says. “We were all coming out of college. We didn’t feel that the existing [venues] — which were far [fewer] than they are now in Colorado — really cared about our community and the experiences we wanted. You’ve got to build it. You've got to make it happen if you want it."

And happen it did. The Fox, which was inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame last year, just celebrated its thirtieth anniversary, filling those three decades with plenty of shows and memories.

Readers shared many of their favorite concerts in comments on the Westword Facebook post about the Fox's big birthday. Recalls Mike:
The String Cheese Incident recording a String Cheese Incident live album.
Adds Jimmy:
David Byrne, Russell Crowe, Suzanne Vega on the same bill in 2001.
Remembers Raymond:
Jesus Lizard 1997
Suggests Root:
Killswitch Engage playing alive or just breathing in its entirety, with Shadows Fall.
Offers Chris:
Magic Beans during the 25th anniversary of the Fox.
Recalls Daniel Salcido:
The GZA, Ramon Montoya when the roof was on fire (not really) and he continued rhyming through the alarm. Pyroclastic flow
Adds Mark:
Dave Matthews Band - September ‘94. The day Under The Table and Dreaming was released.
Says Greg:
Merl Saunders & the Rainforest Band on the very same day that Jerry Garcia died. Now that was some heavy business.
And Sally concludes: 
After two years of the pandemic, I remember every show as the best. Here's to many more live shows at the Fox!
What was your favorite show at the Fox? At any Denver venue? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation