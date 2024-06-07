Sunset Amphitheater Changes Name to Ford Amphitheater

Sunset Amphitheater has officially changed its name to Ford Amphitheater, after the car dealership acquired a ten-year naming-rights agreement with the Notes Live venue, which will mark its grand opening in Colorado Springs with a sold-out run from OneRepublic August 9 to 11.
“A world-class amphitheater deserves a world-class name, and no name is more iconic than Ford,” says Notes Live Chairman and CEO JW Roth. “They’re built ‘Ford Proud,' as the slogan goes, and we are proud to showcase one of the great American brands right at the base of America’s mountain, Pikes Peak."
The amphitheater's original name reflected that of other planned Notes Live venues in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and McKinney, Texas. The Colorado Springs venue was first announced in 2022 and will be the flagship for Notes Live, which is doing business as Venue Holding Corporation.
Ford Amphitheater is touting itself as a "luxury" venue, according to press releases, with unobstructed views from every seat in the 8,000-capacity facility as well as "a top-of-the-line audiovisual system, a self-draining grass berm, and over 90 luxury fire pit suites."
Roth has made his confidence in the amphitheater clear, saying, “There’s never been a music venue of this magnitude, or this quality, on Earth."
After OneRepublic, Ford Amphitheater has a stacked lineup including Primus, the Beach Boys, Cage the Elephant, Dierks Bentley, John Fogerty, Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top, Robert Plant and Allison Krauss and more.
Find more information at fordamphitheater.live.