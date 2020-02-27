Colorado Symphony Announces I2020-2021 Season

With 63 titles and 110 total events, the Colorado Symphony's 2020-2021 Season is packed with a number of symphonic masterworks, while the orchestra will also be collaborating with guest artists like Danny Elfman, DeVotchKa, husband-and-wife duo of Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn as well as pianists Joyce Yang and Gabriela Montero, and violinists Karen Gomyo and Leila Josefowicz.
"The Colorado Symphony and I are elated to present a captivating slate of music from a diverse roster of composers, featuring a blend of old and new, all performed by a collection of some of the finest musicians in the world,” wrote Music Director Brett Mitchell in a statement. “What a thrill to welcome back incredible guest artists like Olga Kern, Joshua Roman and Augustin Hadelich. But I’m every bit as excited to showcase the incredible musicians that make up the Colorado Symphony as we share the stage together all season long. Our 2020/21 Season promises to be a breathtaking odyssey through some of the most extraordinary music ever composed, and we can’t wait to share it with our community.”
Subscription tickets for the 20120/21 Season, which are pre-set packages based on concert series, go on sale today, February 28. Flex Passes are also on sale today, which offer six ticket vouchers guests can use for best-available seats to any concert in the season, redeemable one week before the selected concert.
Single tickets to all concerts go on sale August 3, with a separate announcement to precede the date. For concert descriptions and ticket information, visit coloradosymphony.org/tickets or call the box office at 303-623-7876.
Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 with Olga Kern
September 18-20
Brett Mitchell, conductor
Olga Kern, piano
Latin Beats: Sonidos de las Americas
September 24
The Doo-Wop Project
September 26
Christopher Dragon, conductor
Shostakovich Symphony No. 5
October 2-4
Brett Mitchell, conductor
Joshua Roman, cello
Alpine Opus – A Symphonic Ski Film
In partnership with Matchstick Films
October 10-11
Christopher Dragon, conductor
Austin Wintory, composer
Barber Adagio for Strings
October 16-18
Peter Oundjian, conductor
Colorado Symphony Chorus, Duain Wolfe, director
Disney Pixar's Coco in Concert
October 24-25
Cleo Parker Robinson 50th Anniversary Celebration with Colorado Symphony
October 30
Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble
Halloween Spooktacular!
October 31
Wonderbound Dances Beethoven
November 6-8
Vienna Boys Choir in Concert
November 12
Dancing Queen - A Tribute To ABBA
November 13
Christopher Dragon, conductor
Rajaton
Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini with Joyce Yang
November 20-22
Brett Mitchell, conductor
Joyce Yang, piano
Disney’s A Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert
November 25 & 27
Christopher Dragon, conductor
At Last – A Tribute to Etta James
November 28
The TEN Tenors Home for the Holidays
November 29
All Beethoven - Symphony No. 5
December 4-6
Celtic Woman: The Best of Christmas Tour
December 7
A Colorado Christmas
December 11-13
Taylor Martin, conductor
Devin DeSantis, vocalist
Christine Mild, vocalist
Colorado Symphony Chorus, Duain Wolfe, director
Colorado Children’s Chorale, Deborah DeSantis, artistic director
Beethoven 250
December 15
Yumi Hwang-Williams, violin
A Very DeVotchKa Holiday
December 18
Too Hot To Handel
December 19-20
Christopher Dragon, conductor
Cynthia Rene?e Saffron, soprano
Vaneese Thomas, mezzo-soprano
Rodrick Dixon, tenor
Colorado Symphony Chorus, Duain Wolfe, director
Holiday Brass
December 23
Brian Buerkle, conductor
Colorado Symphony Brass & Percussion
A Night in Vienna
December 31
Brett Mitchell, conductor
2021
Final Fantasy VII Remake Orchestra World Tour
January 8-9
Arnold Roth, conductor
Colorado Symphony Chorus, Duain Wolfe, director
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Tribute
January 12
Mozart Piano Concerto No. 24
January 15-17
Peter Oundjian, conductor
Gabriela Montero, piano
A Tribute to Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops
January 23
Christopher Dragon, conductor Seoyoen Min, cello
Jason Lichtenwalter, english horn
Magic Circle Mime Co. – The Mozart Experience
January 24
Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 conducted by Gemma New
January 29-31
Gemma New, conductor
Colorado Symphony Chorus, Duain Wolfe, director
Now Hear This: Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring with Scott Yoo
February 5
Scott Yoo, conductor
Denver Young Artists Orchestra Side by Side - Elgar’s “Enigma Variations”
February 11
Denver Young Artists Orchestra
Andrew Lloyd Webber Tribute featuring Sierra Boggess
February 13
Christopher Dragon, conductor
Sierra Boggess, vocalist
Devin DeSantis, vocalist
Colorado Children’s Chorale, Deborah DeSantis, artistic director
Drums of the World
February 14
Respighi Pines of Rome
February 19-21
Christian Reif, conductor
Karen Gomyo, violin
Elfman Piano Quartet
February 24
Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet
Special appearance by Danny Elfman - in person
Danny Elfman’s Music from the Films of Tim Burton
February 26-27
Special appearance by Danny Elfman - in person
Christopher Dragon, conductor
Sandy Cameron, violin
Colorado Symphony Chorus, Duain Wolfe, director
An Afternoon Forum with Danny Elfman
February 27
Danny Elfman, composer
Christopher Dragon, host
Percussionists from the Colorado Symphony
Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 with Denis Kozhukhin
March 5-7
Jaime Martin, conductor
Denis Kozhukhin, piano
Kiera Duffy, soprano
Star Wars: The Force Awakens in Concert
March 13-14
Brett Mitchell, conductor
Beethoven Symphony No. 6 “Pastorale”
March 19-21
Markus Stenz, conductor
Leila Josefowicz, violin
Bartók Violin Concerto No. 2 with Augustin Hadelich
March 26-28
Peter Oundjian, conductor
Augustin Hadelich, violin
Brahms Requiem
April 9-11
Brett Mitchell, conductor
Colorado Symphony Chorus, Duain Wolfe, director Anna Christy, soprano
John Brancy, baritone
Broadway Today with Mary-Mitchell Campbell
April 17
Mary-Mitchell Campbell, conductor
Colorado Symphony Chorus, Duain Wolfe, director
