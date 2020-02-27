Colorado Symphony Announces I2020-2021 Season

With 63 titles and 110 total events, the Colorado Symphony's 2020-2021 Season is packed with a number of symphonic masterworks, while the orchestra will also be collaborating with guest artists like Danny Elfman, DeVotchKa, husband-and-wife duo of Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn as well as pianists Joyce Yang and Gabriela Montero, and violinists Karen Gomyo and Leila Josefowicz.

"The Colorado Symphony and I are elated to present a captivating slate of music from a diverse roster of composers, featuring a blend of old and new, all performed by a collection of some of the finest musicians in the world,” wrote Music Director Brett Mitchell in a statement. “What a thrill to welcome back incredible guest artists like Olga Kern, Joshua Roman and Augustin Hadelich. But I’m every bit as excited to showcase the incredible musicians that make up the Colorado Symphony as we share the stage together all season long. Our 2020/21 Season promises to be a breathtaking odyssey through some of the most extraordinary music ever composed, and we can’t wait to share it with our community.”

Subscription tickets for the 20120/21 Season, which are pre-set packages based on concert series, go on sale today, February 28. Flex Passes are also on sale today, which offer six ticket vouchers guests can use for best-available seats to any concert in the season, redeemable one week before the selected concert.

Single tickets to all concerts go on sale August 3, with a separate announcement to precede the date. For concert descriptions and ticket information, visit coloradosymphony.org/tickets or call the box office at 303-623-7876.

Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 with Olga Kern

September 18-20

Brett Mitchell, conductor

Olga Kern, piano

Latin Beats: Sonidos de las Americas

September 24

The Doo-Wop Project

September 26

Christopher Dragon, conductor

Shostakovich Symphony No. 5

October 2-4

Brett Mitchell, conductor

Joshua Roman, cello

Alpine Opus – A Symphonic Ski Film

In partnership with Matchstick Films

October 10-11

Christopher Dragon, conductor

Austin Wintory, composer

Barber Adagio for Strings

October 16-18

Peter Oundjian, conductor

Colorado Symphony Chorus, Duain Wolfe, director

Disney Pixar's Coco in Concert

October 24-25

Cleo Parker Robinson 50th Anniversary Celebration with Colorado Symphony

October 30

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble

Halloween Spooktacular!

October 31

Wonderbound Dances Beethoven

November 6-8

Vienna Boys Choir in Concert

November 12

Dancing Queen - A Tribute To ABBA

November 13

Christopher Dragon, conductor

Rajaton

Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini with Joyce Yang

November 20-22

Brett Mitchell, conductor

Joyce Yang, piano

Disney’s A Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert

November 25 & 27

Christopher Dragon, conductor

At Last – A Tribute to Etta James

November 28

The TEN Tenors Home for the Holidays

November 29

All Beethoven - Symphony No. 5

December 4-6

Celtic Woman: The Best of Christmas Tour

December 7

A Colorado Christmas

December 11-13

Taylor Martin, conductor

Devin DeSantis, vocalist

Christine Mild, vocalist

Colorado Symphony Chorus, Duain Wolfe, director

Colorado Children’s Chorale, Deborah DeSantis, artistic director

Beethoven 250

December 15

Yumi Hwang-Williams, violin

DeVotchKa Manmade Media

A Very DeVotchKa Holiday

December 18

Too Hot To Handel

December 19-20

Christopher Dragon, conductor

Cynthia Rene?e Saffron, soprano

Vaneese Thomas, mezzo-soprano

Rodrick Dixon, tenor

Colorado Symphony Chorus, Duain Wolfe, director

Holiday Brass

December 23

Brian Buerkle, conductor

Colorado Symphony Brass & Percussion

A Night in Vienna

December 31

Brett Mitchell, conductor

2021

Final Fantasy VII Remake Orchestra World Tour

January 8-9

Arnold Roth, conductor

Colorado Symphony Chorus, Duain Wolfe, director

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Tribute

January 12

Mozart Piano Concerto No. 24

January 15-17

Peter Oundjian, conductor

Gabriela Montero, piano

A Tribute to Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops

January 23

Christopher Dragon, conductor Seoyoen Min, cello

Jason Lichtenwalter, english horn

Magic Circle Mime Co. – The Mozart Experience

January 24

Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 conducted by Gemma New

January 29-31

Gemma New, conductor

Colorado Symphony Chorus, Duain Wolfe, director

Now Hear This: Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring with Scott Yoo

February 5

Scott Yoo, conductor

Denver Young Artists Orchestra Side by Side - Elgar’s “Enigma Variations”

February 11

Denver Young Artists Orchestra

Andrew Lloyd Webber Tribute featuring Sierra Boggess

February 13

Christopher Dragon, conductor

Sierra Boggess, vocalist

Devin DeSantis, vocalist

Colorado Children’s Chorale, Deborah DeSantis, artistic director

Drums of the World

February 14

Respighi Pines of Rome

February 19-21

Christian Reif, conductor

Karen Gomyo, violin

Elfman Piano Quartet

February 24

Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet

Special appearance by Danny Elfman - in person

Danny Elfman’s Music from the Films of Tim Burton

February 26-27

Special appearance by Danny Elfman - in person

Christopher Dragon, conductor

Sandy Cameron, violin

Colorado Symphony Chorus, Duain Wolfe, director

An Afternoon Forum with Danny Elfman

February 27

Danny Elfman, composer

Christopher Dragon, host

Percussionists from the Colorado Symphony

Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 with Denis Kozhukhin

March 5-7

Jaime Martin, conductor

Denis Kozhukhin, piano

Kiera Duffy, soprano

Star Wars: The Force Awakens in Concert

March 13-14

Brett Mitchell, conductor

Beethoven Symphony No. 6 “Pastorale”

March 19-21

Markus Stenz, conductor

Leila Josefowicz, violin

Bartók Violin Concerto No. 2 with Augustin Hadelich

March 26-28

Peter Oundjian, conductor

Augustin Hadelich, violin

Brahms Requiem

April 9-11

Brett Mitchell, conductor

Colorado Symphony Chorus, Duain Wolfe, director Anna Christy, soprano

John Brancy, baritone

Broadway Today with Mary-Mitchell Campbell

April 17

Mary-Mitchell Campbell, conductor

Colorado Symphony Chorus, Duain Wolfe, director