Colter Wall, Pink Fuzz and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Victor Wooten reunites with his brothers onstage at Cervantes' on Thursday, January 11, and Colter Wall is back at the Mission Ballroom for a three-night run starting Thursday, January 11.
One World unveils a new immersive experience with its Intergalactic Soirée at the Invisible City Clubhouse on Friday, January 12, and Pink Fuzz shreds the night away at the Bluebird on Saturday, January 13.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Blues Night
Monday, January 8, 7 p.m.
Odde's Music Grill, 9975 Wadsworth Parkway N2, Westminster
Free
Calling all blues enthusiasts! Every Monday this unassuming music venue and grill-house in Westminster is taken over by a band of bluesmen who open the stage to any players pining to get some licks in. This week is hosted by the usual suspects of Tom Lilienthal & Friends, and is also sponsored in part by none other than the Mile High Blues Society.
Sonya Walker
Tuesday, January 9, 4 p.m.
Harry's Bar & Grill, 818 17th Street
Free
Continue exploring new venues this year by checking out the weekly Tuesday night performance at the first-floor bar in the Magnolia Hotel. The retro-vibed lounge is made even classier this week with the jazzy sounds of Denver multi-instrumentalist Sonya Walker. Walker can often be seen either tooting the trumpet or tickling the ivories at several well-respected jazz clubs across town, and much like a fine wine, she keeps getting better with time.
Goth Night
Wednesday, January 10, 9 p.m.
Milk, 1037 Broadway
$5
If you're looking for another fun weekly event to drop into this year, embrace your inner goth side at this "underground" dance complex. Roam the rooms while a spooky group of DJs provide a pulsing industrial synth-pop soundtrack that floats through the dark corridors like a restless techno spirit. The best part about this moody-themed dance party is that you don't have to wear all black or dance like Wednesday Addams to participate, you only need to find the entrance (hint... it's in the alleyway).
Victor Wooten & the Wooten Brothers
Thursday, January 11, 8 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton Street
$29.50-$66.50
The ever-accomplished, five-time Grammy winner and astounding bass player Victor Wooten grew up as the youngest of five boys in a musical household that did everything in its power to foster the burgeoning musicians' sonic growth. Through this unwavering support, all five became extremely talented in their own ways and went on to play in various successful groups (Bela Fleck & the Flecktones, Steve Miller Band, Ginger Baker, etc.). The siblings unfortunately lost one of their own when their brother Rudy passed away in 2010, but the remaining four are all playing together again on what's being called the "Sweat Tour" (in reference to the upcoming album) to honor Rudy's legacy.
Colter Wall
Thursday, January 11; Friday, January 12; and Saturday, January 13, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$67
After a day of soaking up the sights and sounds (and smells) of the National Western Stock Show, giddy on up and over to the Mission to dance off those extra funnel cake calories. The Canadian country outlaw (and bona fide rancher himself), Colter Wall, will be ready to croon and swoon you across the room with with his authentic western tunes. The artist is currently on a tour to promote his fourth album, Little Songs, which was released last summer.
One World 2087: Grand Opening & Intergalactic Soirée
Friday, January 12, 8 p.m.
Invisible City Clubhouse, 941 Santa Fe Drive
$50-$125
It's a new year and there's a new world to explore at the headquarters for Denver's Invisible City collective. The recently opened space is welcoming an immersive experience created by One World to launch the "space elevator" that transports riders to the World's Fair in 2087. Arrive in your very best future-deco attire and rub elbows with the citizens of tomorrow while enjoying otherworldly entertainment from performers such as the space cantina band Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes (aka Danny Fantastic & Crew), experimental electro-pop sensation Katya Lee, cosmic-house artist the Duchess and Invisible City Ambassador/Zodiac Hause co-founder Que.
Pink Hawks
Saturday, January 13, 8 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$15-$100
The Afro-beat Chicano funk orchestra Pink Hawks continues to leave its beautiful mark on the Mile High City. The group has played the Westword Music Showcase multiple times, and even saw the saxophone-wielding frontman Yuzo Nieto being chosen as the recipient of the Westword MasterMind Award in 2019. The community-focused crew of multi-talented and multi-disciplinary individuals will be celebrating the vinyl release of its Elote EP at this show, along with fellow local Latinx badasses Don Chicharrón, 2MX2 and Fuya Fuya.
Clash of the Strings: Road to WinterWonderGrass
Saturday, January 13, 7 p.m.
Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street
$12-$15
Colorado's best-known bluegrass happening (known as WinterWonderGrass) is right around the corner, and this event will be deciding who gets to join the coveted lineup of the festival in March. The battle-of-the-bands style show will see local pluckers and players Magoo, Tonewood String Band, Jackie Straw, Blue River Grass and Alpine Smörgåsgrass Meltdown filling the room with zany and twangy tunes in the hopes of making it to the stage in Steamboat Springs. Come on out to support local music and visit with the folks from WWG to potentially win some tickets to the fest!
Pink Fuzz
Saturday, January 13, 9 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$18.50-$25
Rock-and-roll is alive and well within the trio of local desert-psych band Pink Fuzz. The threesome has taken the reverb-laden stoner sound and revved it up to breakneck speed. Fellow Denver cumbia-delica crew Ritmo Cascabel and wicked rockers Horse Bitch open the show.
The Record Company
Sunday, January 14, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$29
The Los Angeles-based power trio the Record Company is a southern blues-rock force to be reckoned with, playing gut-punching numbers that won't allow you to avoid the dance floor. The group is currently on the "Roll With It" tour in support of its fourth studio album, The 4th Album, which was released last fall. Americana roots rocker Jesse Ahern provides support.
Know of shows you'd like to see on this list? Send the details to [email protected]. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.