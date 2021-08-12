Dead & Company Requiring Vaccination or Negative Test for Concerts

The exception: concerts in states that have bucked the recommendations of the majority of epidemiologists and banned private businesses from making such mandates. Colorado allows businesses to set their own safety policies.
Dead & Company's efforts to keep its fans alive and slow the spread of COVID-19 don't stop with proof of vaccination or a negative test. All fans who have bought general admission pit tickets will have to be vaccinated in order to enter the pit; a negative test will not be enough, and the unvaccinated, including children under twelve, will be moved to an alternate area outside the pit. Children will be welcome to attend the concert if they've had a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the show.
Hoping for an exception? You're out of luck. The band says that it is committed to protecting the safety of its members, crew and audience, and refuses to bend on these policies.
Yet many other music lovers, who say they were afraid of going to concerts that don't require proof of vaccination, are celebrating the decision and trying to score tickets from disgruntled fans.
Ticketmaster is offering fan support for those navigating the new regulations.
Jason Isbell and country legend Lucinda Williams announcing that they will refuse to play any venue on their tour that does not require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
They, too, have been batting away detractors on social media.
"There is no debate," Williams wrote on Twitter. "We simply can’t risk the health of fans, band and crew and we can’t be complicit in playing unsafe shows that contribute to the disastrous situations that are occurring at hospitals everywhere. If we as artists must lead then we will. No safety no show."
Venue owners, just coming out of an economically devastating year of shutdowns, are struggling to figure out how to keep up with artists' demands for vaccination or testing proof — demands that require additional staffing and come with escalated safety concerns for security. Many were already wrangling with whether to require masking.
The position of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is clear: Masking and vaccinations, for those who can safely have them, are the best way to curb the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.
Unlike Democratic and Republican officials who've avoided making politically risky decisions that could save lives but cost votes, Dead & Company is taking a stand in favor of science...and keeping Deadheads alive.