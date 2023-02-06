Dark Star Orchestra, New Found Glory and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Dark Star Orchestra will be cruising through the catalogue of the Grateful Dead at Mission Ballroom on Saturday, February 11, while New Found Glory is stopping by the Oriental on its tour to promote its new acoustic album on Saturday.
Local saxophone celebrity The Orchestrator toots his horn at Meow Wolf for two nights on Thursday, February 9, and Friday, February 10. Denver up-and-comers Tonguebyte headline a local indie-rock showcase at the Larimer Lounge on Sunday, February 12.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Monday Night Jazz
Monday, February 6, 9 p.m.
Herb's Hideout, 2057 Larimer Street
Free
Looking for your new favorite free thing to do every Monday? Head on over to Herb's Hideout for one of the longest-running weekly jazz performances in LoDo, hosted by Vlad Girshevich, with his unforgettable smile, and populated by some of Denver's hottest jazz musicians.
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Tuesday, February 7, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$39.50-$79.50
Julius Dubose, better known as A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, started by releasing self-written, hip-hop trap songs on SoundCloud. He now collaborates with well-known rappers and pop artists, including 21 Savage, DJ Khaled and Ed Sheeran.
Frequency Sound Series
Wednesday, February 8, 9 p.m.
Beacon, 2854 Larimer Street
$5-$10
The Beacon is an immersive art bar in RiNo that will make you feel as if you've just stepped into one of the camps at Burning Man. Every Wednesday, this dance-centric watering hole will host a different set of EDM artists and rotate the style each week. As the website says, "While the frequency may change...the vibe will remain the same."
The Orchestrator
Thursday, February 9, and Friday, February 10, 8:30 p.m.
Meow Wolf, 1338 First Street
$25
Brandon Theis (aka The Orchestrator) is a Denver-based multi-instrumentalist who specializes in adding saxophone to songs that don't necessarily need it but sound better with it. Swing on over to Meow Wolf for two nights of sax-enhanced hip-hop, jazz and electronic music. He'll be joined by other popular Denver artists such as Spectacle, Hanna Jan and Simple Syrup.
Gabriel Albelo & the Midnight Temples
Friday, February 10, 9 p.m.
Hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$12-$15
These Mile High rock-and-rollers are throwing an EP-release party at your favorite dive bar, and you're invited! Get ready to headbang your way through the night while Gabriel Albelo & the Midnight Temples shake it up with fuzzy, blues-rock grooves. Fellow Colorado psych-rockers Los Toms and Galleries open the show.
Magic City Hippies
Friday, February 10, 9 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$22.50
Hailing from Miami, of course, this indie-pop party band is the embodiment of summer sunshine. Flowing between hot funky guitar licks and warm organ-driven rhythms, the singer will serenade your mind to visions of pool parties and beach barbecues.
New Found Glory: Make the Most of It (Acoustic Tour)
Saturday, February 11, 8:30 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$36-$200
New Found Glory has turned its classic hardcore pop-punk vibes into melodic acoustic songs on the band's twelfth studio album, titled Make the Most of It. Come catch the "godfathers of pop punk" this week for the album's promotion tour showing off the group's new era of sound.
Dark Star Orchestra
Saturday, February 11, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$32.50-$55
One of the best tributes to Grateful Dead will be in town from Chicago this week, after honing its craft together for over 25 years. What sets Dark Star apart from the many other Dead cover bands is the fact that it will actually replicate original Grateful Dead sets from throughout the cherished band's history, adapting the instruments and style to match whichever era the replicated set is from.
Rubblebucket
Saturday, February 11, 9 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$25
Brooklyn-based Rubblebucket is back in support of its new album, Earth Worship. The band has added another masterpiece to its catalogue that is full of jazzy art-pop songs that are meant to make you dance. Better bring your boogie shoes to this one.
Tonguebyte
Sunday, February 12, 4 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
$14
After spending all your time and money at the touring concerts over the weekend, why not end it properly by supporting local music at an affordable price on Sunday? This self-described emo-jazz band from Denver also has hints of funk, rock and punk added into its mix and will be supported by equally talented local groups Fun Machine and Navarro.
