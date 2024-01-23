Dave Matthews Band Announces Denver Concert in August

[
{
"name": "Editor Picks",
"component": "17242653",
"insertPoint": "4",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "1"
},{
"name": "Inline Links",
"component": "18838239",
"insertPoint": "8th",
"startingPoint": 8,
"requiredCountToDisplay": "7",
"maxInsertions": 25
},{
"name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Combo - Inline Content",
"component": "17261320",
"insertPoint": "8th",
"startingPoint": 8,
"requiredCountToDisplay": "7",
"maxInsertions": 25
},{
"name": "Inline Links",
"component": "18838239",
"insertPoint": "8th",
"startingPoint": 12,
"requiredCountToDisplay": "11",
"maxInsertions": 25
},{
"name": "Air - Leaderboard Tower - Combo - Inline Content",
"component": "17261321",
"insertPoint": "8th",
"startingPoint": 12,
"requiredCountToDisplay": "11",
"maxInsertions": 25
}
]
Dave Matthews Band
just announced its summer tour, which will stop at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on August 23 and 24. It's the band's first show at the venue since 2022.
Members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association are able to access presale tickets
now; Citi card members can access presale tickets via citientertainment.com
starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, February 13. General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, February 16, at davematthewsband.com
.
Dave Matthews Band has also partnered with LiveNation to minimize the tour's carbon footprint, with zero-waste green teams and trash stations; the band is continuing its partnership with the Nature Conservancy's Plant a Billion Trees campaign on this tour, as well.
Find more concerts on our concert calendar.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE...
Since we started Westword
, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.