Dave Matthews Band Announces Denver Concert in August

It's the band's first show at Fiddler's since 2022.
January 23, 2024
Dave Matthews Band plays Fiddler's Green on August 23 and 24.
Dave Matthews Band plays Fiddler's Green on August 23 and 24. Sanjay Suchak
Dave Matthews Band just announced its summer tour, which will stop at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on August 23 and 24. It's the band's first show at the venue since 2022.

Members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association are able to access presale tickets now; Citi card members can access presale tickets via citientertainment.com starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, February 13. General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, February 16, at davematthewsband.com.

Dave Matthews Band has also partnered with LiveNation to minimize the tour's carbon footprint, with zero-waste green teams and trash stations; the band is continuing its partnership with the Nature Conservancy's Plant a Billion Trees campaign on this tour, as well.

