Megadeth Cancels Concerts After Dave Mustaine's Cancer Diagnosis

Megadeth singer Dave Mustaine has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

The band, which had planned to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its 1994 album Youthanasia at Denver's Fillmore Auditorium on Halloween, has been forced to cancel that concert and a string of others. Refunds will be available at the point of purpose.

"I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer," wrote Mustaine in a statement. "It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on — but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90 percent success rate. Treatment has already begun.

"Unfortunately, this requires that we cancel most shows this year," he continues. "The 2019 Megacruise will happen, and the band will be a part of it in some form. All up to date information will be at megadeth.com as we get it. Megadeth will be back on the road ASAP."

In the meantime, the band is back in the studio working on a new album.