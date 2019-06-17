 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Dave Mustaine of Megadeth has been diagnosed with throat cancer.
Dave Mustaine of Megadeth has been diagnosed with throat cancer.
Miles Chrisinger

Megadeth Cancels Concerts After Dave Mustaine's Cancer Diagnosis

Kyle Harris | June 17, 2019 | 12:27pm
AA

Megadeth singer Dave Mustaine has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

The band, which had planned to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its 1994 album Youthanasia at Denver's Fillmore Auditorium on Halloween, has been forced to cancel that concert and a string of others. Refunds will be available at the point of purpose.

"I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer," wrote Mustaine in a statement. "It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on — but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90 percent success rate. Treatment has already begun.

"Unfortunately, this requires that we cancel most shows this year," he continues. "The 2019 Megacruise will happen, and the band will be a part of it in some form. All up to date information will be at megadeth.com as we get it. Megadeth will be back on the road ASAP."

In the meantime, the band is back in the studio working on a new album. 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >