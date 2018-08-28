 


How Dave Pereira of Hate Minor Saved His First Concert
Karl Christian Krumpholz

How Dave Pereira of Hate Minor Saved His First Concert

Karl Christian Krumpholz | August 28, 2018 | 5:57am
David Pereira: “I played with four fellow denizens of Bangles — Denver’s premier hair-band venue at the time. We did our own versions of deep tracks from bands like Black Flag and the Pretenders, but mostly Sweet. Our first show was at some long-gone sports bar. Everyone but me had been on stage before, and I was freaking out. I walked to the stage like I was taking that last walk down Death Row. But when the first four-count started, I fell into it like I’d done it a thousand times.

Related Stories

“Still, something wasn’t right. I looked to my left, and one of the two guitarists was frozen with a deer-in-the-headlights look. I sidled over and sort of hip-checked him, made a funny face and generally goofed with him. It snapped him out of it, and the show went on. Who’d have thought that all these years later I’d be getting a brand-new band together — this time a modern-rock power duo, with me as a frontman? Hate Minor is the culmination of a lot of years of writing, playing music, and a lot of crazy Denver music-scene experiences, most not fit for polite company.”

Hate Minor will play Tooey’s Off Colfax on Saturday, September 1.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

