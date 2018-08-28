How Dave Pereira of Hate Minor Saved His First Concert

David Pereira: “I played with four fellow denizens of Bangles — Denver’s premier hair-band venue at the time. We did our own versions of deep tracks from bands like Black Flag and the Pretenders, but mostly Sweet. Our first show was at some long-gone sports bar. Everyone but me had been on stage before, and I was freaking out. I walked to the stage like I was taking that last walk down Death Row. But when the first four-count started, I fell into it like I’d done it a thousand times.

Karl Christian Krumpholz

“Still, something wasn’t right. I looked to my left, and one of the two guitarists was frozen with a deer-in-the-headlights look. I sidled over and sort of hip-checked him, made a funny face and generally goofed with him. It snapped him out of it, and the show went on. Who’d have thought that all these years later I’d be getting a brand-new band together — this time a modern-rock power duo, with me as a frontman? Hate Minor is the culmination of a lot of years of writing, playing music, and a lot of crazy Denver music-scene experiences, most not fit for polite company.”

Karl Christian Krumpholz

Hate Minor will play Tooey’s Off Colfax on Saturday, September 1.