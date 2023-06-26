Dead & Co., Erykah Badu and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Erykah Badu serves up her soulful stylings at Ball Arena on Monday, June 26, and Lyle Lovett plays with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks on Wednesday, June 28.
The Head and the Heart returns to Red Rocks on Thursday, June 29, while Dead & Co. brings its final tour to Folsom Field in Boulder on Saturday, July 1; Sunday, July 2; and Monday, July 3.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Erykah Badu: Unfollow Me Tour
Monday, June 26, 7:30 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$39.95-$129.95
R&B singer-songwriter, actor and activist Erykah Badu has been honing her talents since she was very young, getting her start by dancing and singing in theater productions at age four. She got her big break in 1994 when she was noticed by a record label executive and released her first album in 1997. Now almost three decades later, the "Queen of Neo-Soul" is still as great as ever and continues to make lasting impressions through all of her work. Conscious hip-hop artist Yasiin Bey (aka Dante Terrell Smith aka Mos Def) provides support.
Joe Buck Yourself
Tuesday, June 27, 9 p.m.
Skylark Lounge, 140 South Broadway
$15
The country-punk artist Jim Finklea (aka Joe Buck) is a multi-talented musician and sound engineer known for his stripped-down, kick-you-in-the-teeth performances. He has played with numerous other hellbilly country artists, including Hank Williams III, but is primarily a solo performer now. Denver acoustic punk maestro Sputnik Slovenia and the Mile High rock-and-roll outlaws of Bloodbelly Blues open the show.
Lyle Lovett and His Large Band
Wednesday, June 28, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$49.95-$149.95
The legendary Lyle Lovett is touring again with his large band, which comprises a rotating cast of over a dozen members that help round out the bluesy, jazz-country sound for which Lovett is so well known. His large band will get even larger this time around, with the Colorado Symphony joining him on the Red Rocks stage.
The Head and the Heart
Thursday, June 29, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$56.50-$89.50
The members of this six-piece Seattle indie folk-rock band met each other while playing at open mics, and quickly gained a cult following after independently releasing the self-titled debut album that got them signed to Sub Pop shortly after. Folksy troubadour Rayland Baxter and folk singer Sera Cahoone provide support.
The Copper Children
Friday, June 30, 6 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
$15
Denver enlightened groove-folk band The Copper Children writes heartwarming songs that encourage living life to the fullest every day. This month saw the bandmates on a short tour in which they continued to spread their message of love and unity across the Pacific Northwest. Portland, Oregon's funky folkateers Family Mystic open the show.
Dead & Company: Final Tour
Saturday, July 1; Sunday, July 2; and Monday July 3, 6:30 p.m.
Folsom Field, CU-Boulder Campus, Boulder
$70-$159.50
While original Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann bowed out of touring with Dead & Co. earlier this summer, there's still Bob Weir and Mickey Hart in the band, as well as Jeff Chimenti and Oteil Burbridge. Of course, there's also John Mayer, who discovered the Grateful Dead after hearing "Althea" on Pandora in 2011. This will be the band's last tour, so catch Dead and Co. while you can, and read about the Grateful Dead's connections to Colorado while you wait.
