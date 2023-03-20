Elephant Revival, Rayland Baxter and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Death Valley Girls digs into new desert boogie tunes at Lost Lake Lounge on Monday, March 20, and Dumbo Gets Mad gets madly psychedelic at the hi-dive on Tuesday, March 21.
Rayland Baxter rolls into town at the Gothic Theatre on Wednesday, March 22, while Elephant Revival returns to the stage at Mission Ballroom on Saturday, March 25
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week: Death Valley Girls
Monday, March 20, 8 p.m.
Lost Lake Lounge, 3602 East Colfax Avenue
$15.99
These psych punk-n-roll ladies cast spooky spells with their live performances, where the cosmic energy is undeniable. Come catch the California doom band on tour promoting its newest album, Islands in the Sky, with heavy psych outfit Spoon Benders opening the show.
Dumbo Gets Mad
Tuesday, March 21, 8 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$15-$18
The Italian duo Dumbo Gets Mad has been making experimental pop music that combines synth sounds with innovative songwriting for more than a decade, and it has only gotten trippier with time. German krautrock-funk band Sea Moya and Denver psych-surf group Fly Amanita open the night.
Rayland Baxter
Wednesday, March 22, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$25
This well-traveled troubadour was raised in Nashville and explored his mind while traversing the country to find what makes his spirit tick. Listening to his alternative country, rock and pop tunes, you're able to feel the heartache and joys that the wordsmith covers in his lyrics. Brooklyn/Nashville dream-folkateer Liz Cooper and Chicagoan power-pop art-rock group Friko open the show.
Air Supply
Thursday, March 23, 7:30 p.m.
Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place
$49.95-$109.95
In 1975, an Australian and an Englishman formed a musical bond and wrote some of the biggest classic love songs. Today they're still playing the distinct soft-rock tunes that made them world-famous. Catch the band on its North American Lost in Love Tour to relive your teenage-heartbreak mixtape favorites.
Wet Nights: (EP Release Show)
Friday, March 24, 9 p.m.
Skylark Lounge (Bobcat Club), 140 South Broadway
$12
Equal parts disco doo-wop, rock and-roll and R&B, these Denver dudes know how to bring the house down with their rowdy and raucous energy. Fellow Mile High rockers Wave Decay and Cellar Smellar bring their talents to the stage that night, too.
Elephant Revival
Saturday, March 25, 9 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$55
One of Colorado's best folkgrass bands was formed in Nederland in 2006, and after taking a four-year hiatus in 2018 to focus on family and growth, the members of Elephant Revival are back to revive us at Mission Ballroom. The Swedish indie-folk singer-songwriter known as The Tallest Man on Earth will open, making it a night to remember.
The Stone Foxes
Sunday, March 26, 9 p.m.
Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th Street
$21-$28
Brothers Spence and Shannon Koehler formed this pure roots-rock project in San Francisco while still in high school, and the guys have kept the blues-drenched soul tunes going ever since. Austin-based rock guitarist Emily Wolfe opens the show.
