Dead & Company Will Play Its Last Colorado Show This Year

April 8, 2022 2:39PM

Dead & Company has announced it will cease touring after this year.
Courtesy Dead & Co.
Dead & Company, the band comprising the remaining members of the Grateful Dead (sans Phil Lesh) as well as John Mayer, Jeff Chimenti and Oteil Burbridge, has announced it will cease touring after this year, making its performances at Folsom Field in June its final shows in Colorado. The news comes the same day that tickets went on sale for Dead & Company's summer tour.

To seasoned Deadheads, this news may seem like a bait and switch. Dead & Company, after all, came after Furthur, which also comprised remaining Dead members, announced that it was done touring. The rumors of Dead & Company's imminent demise have spread for some time, Rolling Stone notes, particularly after drummer Bill Kreutzman started facing health troubles at the beginning of 2021.

So be quick and grab your tickets for Folsom Field, where the iconic band will play on June 17 and 18, because the run is sure to sell out.

However, given Mayer's interview with Sammy Hagar in which he said that Grateful Dead/Dead & Company guitarist Bob Weir "wants this to continue after [the surviving members of the Grateful Dead] are done touring,” there could be a new iteration of the band in the future.

Dead & Company play Folsom Field, 2400 Colorado Avenue, Boulder, June 17 and 18, 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $97.95-$197.
