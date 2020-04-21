 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Dead & Company canceled its summer tour.EXPAND
Danny Clinch

Quit Truckin': Dead & Company Cancels 2020 Summer Tour

Kyle Harris | April 21, 2020 | 3:04pm
Grateful Dead fans will have to wait: Dead & Company's entire 2020 summer tour has been canceled.

"Because of the global coronavirus outbreak and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, we have no choice but to cancel Dead & Company's Summer Tour 2020," the band said in a statement about the cancellation issued April 21. "The well-being and safety of our Deadhead community, venue staff and the band’s touring family is of the utmost importance."

The band was slated to play the University of Colorado Boulder's Folsom Field in July.

"We also want to get refunds back to our fans while so many are hurting economically," the band wrote. "All tickets will be fully refunded at point of purchase."

For now, fans looking to enjoy Dead shows will have to satisfy themselves with the band's Saturday night Facebook broadcasts of past concerts.

"We are thankful for your understanding, and we look forward to the day when we can all be reunited," the band added. "In the meantime, keep the faith and believe in the power of music. We will return. We will get by. We will survive."

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

