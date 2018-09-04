Dearling Found Its Direction at an Incredible First Concert

Dave Preston: “Our first show was back in February 2015 and really revealed a lot of things to us about the direction of the project. We had always written music and recorded together. It felt so natural. One day, Rachel and I got a call to open for Roberta Flack in Colorado Springs at the beautiful Pikes Peak Center. We jumped at the chance. For this show, we wanted to create a new project with new ideas focused around folk and country music.

Karl Christian Krumpholz

“Our bassist, Noah Matthews, had an idea to make homemade candles with different scents. Although that idea felt strange, we sold out of our limited merchandise run and gained a lot of fans. Everything affirmed that we should continue. To top off the evening, Rachel had just given birth to our sweet Alice two months before, so we have backstage photos with our little two-month-old just hanging out.”



Listen to Dearling at dearling.virb.com.