The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Deftones is coming.EXPAND
Deftones is coming.
Frank Maddocks

Deftones Will Wrap Summer Tour in Denver

Kyle Harris | February 11, 2020 | 1:13pm
AA

The alt-rock band Deftones announced a summer headlining tour with Gojira and Poppy.

The jaunt starts on July 27 in Portland, Oregon, and wraps up at the Pepsi Center in Denver on September 5.

“We’re super-excited to have Gojira spending the summer with us, and Poppy will be a really fun addition, as well," says Deftones frontman Chino Moreno. "We’re looking forward to seeing everyone this summer. It’s been a minute.”

Tickets go on sale at 1 p.m. Friday, February 14, through the Deftones, Live Nation and Pepsi Center websites.

A pre-sale through Citi Entertainment has started on the Citi Entertainment website

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

