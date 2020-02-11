Deftones Will Wrap Summer Tour in Denver

The alt-rock band Deftones announced a summer headlining tour with Gojira and Poppy.

The jaunt starts on July 27 in Portland, Oregon, and wraps up at the Pepsi Center in Denver on September 5.

“We’re super-excited to have Gojira spending the summer with us, and Poppy will be a really fun addition, as well," says Deftones frontman Chino Moreno. "We’re looking forward to seeing everyone this summer. It’s been a minute.”

Tickets go on sale at 1 p.m. Friday, February 14, through the Deftones, Live Nation and Pepsi Center websites.

A pre-sale through Citi Entertainment has started on the Citi Entertainment website.