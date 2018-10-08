Denver Arts & Venues Gives $100,000 to the City's Music Scene

Denver Arts & Venues announces the recipients of $100,000 in grants to boost the music scene. In the mix: Girls Rock Denver.

Denver Arts & Venues, which has long been known for its support of public art, is also working to grow the city's music scene. Today, October 8, it announced that it would be handing out $100,000 to people and groups advancing "the local music ecosystem" and building new audiences, specifically among younger fans.

The grants are funded through a public-private partnership between Arts & Venues, LivWell Enlightened Health and music champion Illegal Pete's.

“Art, culture and music are vital parts of Denver’s community, economy, diversity and livability,” says Denver Mayor Michael Hancock in a statement announcing the grants. “We are dedicated to supporting and growing our cultural scene, and with these grants we can continue to sustain existing talent, as well as foster new programs and support emerging talent.”