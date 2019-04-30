 


MF Ruckus Encountered Pervy Fans in Germany
Karl Christian Krumpholz | April 30, 2019 | 5:55am
Aaron Howell: “Our very first show was a warm-up date in Essen, Germany. A decent handful of people showed up, including one group we will never forget. The youngest of the guys in this group stood at the front of the stage for the entire show. I had chosen a tight leopard-print spandex leotard for my stage costume that night. In the middle of a song, this guy poured a beer down the front of my leotard, placed his entire mouth over my package and slurped the combination of crotch sweat and German pilsner through the fabric. I could feel his whiskers pricking my nut sac. At another point, he stood behind an older woman from his group, pulled her tits out to show us, and began playing with them while she and the older guy in the group laughed heartily.

“Afterward, we asked our driver if this was just how they rolled in Germany. ‘Oh, hell no!,’ he said. ‘Those people are insane. They’re basically the German equivalent of hillbillies. They’re a family. The young guy is the son, the older guy his father — and the woman whose tits he pulled out? His mom. At another show, he teabagged her.’”

MF Ruckus has created a graphic novel and concept album series titled The Front Lines of Good Times Rock-Alyptic in collaboration with Jake Fairly. The first album in the series, The Front Lines of Good Times Vol. 1, is scheduled for release this summer on Rodeostar Records.


Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

