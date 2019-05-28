Why Andy Sydow Lied to His Fans

Andy Sydow: “About a year and a half ago, the Andy Sydow Band was on tour up in the Pacific Northwest. Our last show was in northern Idaho, near Sandpoint, and we had a great crowd. Pretty much every seat was full. About two or three songs into our set, pressure was building, and I realized I really needed to use the bathroom. It was embarrassing, but it couldn’t wait.

“So I told the crowd that I was going to let the other guitarist, Andrew Rogers, play a few of his songs off his brand-new record. Only trouble was, he didn’t have a brand-new record. I lied about it all. Andrew played a few cover songs — including ‘Use Me,’ by Bill Withers — as well as some of his own while I snuck off stage to use the bathroom. I left him there on the spot to entertain the crowd for about ten minutes before I returned.”

The Andy Sydow Band will play with Grant Farm at Globe Hall on Saturday, June 8.

