Denver Botanic Gardens has announced its 2019 summer concert series.EXPAND
Denver Botanic Gardens has announced its 2019 summer concert series.
Brandon Marshall

Denver Botanic Gardens Announces 2019 Summer Concerts

Kyle Harris | February 27, 2019 | 10:05am
Summer picnics? Flowers? Concerts? A long break from all this cold weather and snow? Yes, please.

The Denver Botanic Gardens, which has managed to provide some of the freshest programming of any large institution in town, just announced the first round of musicians who will be headlining the venue's summer concert series in 2019.

And they are:

Ziggy Marley
Monday, July 1

Michael McDonald
Thursday, July 18

Gipsy Kings
Wednesday, July 24

Double Vision Revisited featuring Bob James, David Sanborn & Marcus Miller with guests Billy Kilson & Larry Braggs
Monday, August 5

JJ Grey & Mofro and Jonny Lang
Tuesday, August 6

Judy Collins with Joan Osborne (Sings the Songs of Bob Dylan)
Monday, August 12

John Hiatt
Tuesday, August 13

One of the benefits of a DBG membership is the ability to grab tickets early, and they go fast. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, at the Botanic Gardens website

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

