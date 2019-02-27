Denver Botanic Gardens Announces 2019 Summer Concerts

Summer picnics? Flowers? Concerts? A long break from all this cold weather and snow? Yes, please.
The Denver Botanic Gardens, which has managed to provide some of the freshest programming of any large institution in town, just announced the first round of musicians who will be headlining the venue's summer concert series in 2019.
And they are:
Ziggy Marley
Monday, July 1
Michael McDonald
Thursday, July 18
Gipsy Kings
Wednesday, July 24
Double Vision Revisited featuring Bob James, David Sanborn & Marcus Miller with guests Billy Kilson & Larry Braggs
Monday, August 5
JJ Grey & Mofro and Jonny Lang
Tuesday, August 6
Judy Collins with Joan Osborne (Sings the Songs of Bob Dylan)
Monday, August 12
John Hiatt
Tuesday, August 13
One of the benefits of a DBG membership is the ability to grab tickets early, and they go fast. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, at the Botanic Gardens website.
